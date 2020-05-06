The Big Bang Theory actress Melissa Rauch welcomes newborn amidst COVID 19; Says I'm grateful to have baby boy

Melissa Rauch announces the arrival of her newborn son and expresses her feelings on motherhood amidst the Coronavirus crisis.

Melissa Rauch welcomed her newborn a day ago. The Big Bang Theory actress is extremely ecstatic on her son's arrival and has shared a heartwarming post to express her feelings on motherhood amidst the Coronavirus crisis. The 39-year-old took to her Instagram handle yesterday and shared a picture of an adorable light blue coloured beanie with her newborn son's name written over it. Announcing the baby boy's name as Brooks Rauch, Melissa also shared a long note expressing her happiness.

"I am incredibly thankful and overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Brooks Rauch, who we just welcomed into the world and directly into our hearts," Melissa Rauch wrote. "His arrival was made possible, in no small part, by the front line heroes - the nurses and doctors who show up each day to make sure that life keeps marching forward, regardless of the circumstances," she revealed and hailed the healthcare staff working during the Coronaavirus pandemic.

Check out her post:

"Given that, I wanted to share some thoughts with other expectant mothers or “Pandemamamas” - as I like to call us - who are navigating these uncharted waters. Please go to the link in my bio to check out the essay I wrote on the subject for Glamour," Melissa Rauch wrote for the expecting mothers. "As I've previously shared, I am no stranger to loss on the road to motherhood - so to those dealing with infertility or grieving a loss, please know you are in my heart and I’m sending you so much love," she added.

Also Read: The Big Bang Theory hosts LAST reading and Kaley Cuoco BREAKS DOWN as casts bid farewell; View photos

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×