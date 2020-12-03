The Big Bang Theory alum Jim Parsons reveals he auditioned for The Office; Recalls thinking ‘not worth doing’

The Big Bang Theory alum Jim Parsons recently opened up about auditioning for the UK remake show The Office, and revealed why he didn’t pursue the role. Scroll down to see what he said.

Jim Parsons just revealed that he could’ve been part of The Office! While promoting the new Fox sitcom Call Me Kat, on which he’s a producer, the 47-year-old Boys In The Band actor spoke about the challenges of adapting the series for American audiences. Jim then revealed that before landing his role on The Big Bang Theory, he auditioned for one on The Office.

“I would say from our end when this was brought to our attention that this was a possibility to use this format as a jumping-off point for a new series, we were very excited but nervous because it succeeds so well on its own, the original,” he shared via Deadline during a virtual press panel for the show. “And the two major things are who’s going to reframe this and reshape and around who? And if you don’t have both of them the way we do, it’s really not worth doing.”

He continued, “I’ll never forget I went to audition for the pilot of the American version of The Office. This was years ago, obviously. And I was like, ‘How stupid? It’s about an office. If America wanted their own office show they would have made it by now.’ So I’m not good at telling what’s going to stay or not.”

