The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons had COVID 19 in March; REVEALS how Sheldon would cope with this pandemic

Do you think Sheldon Cooper would pull through this pandemic? The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons shares his thoughts. The actor also revealed he fought COVID-19 earlier this year.

The Big Bang Theory actor Jim Parsons has revealed that he battled with COVID-19 earlier this year but the actor confessed he wasn't aware of it. Parsons appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed that he and his husband Todd Spiewak had coronavirus in March. During the interaction, he revealed that it began with a cold. Both, he and his partner thought they just had a cold before they lost their sense of taste and smell eventually.

"Yeah, we had it. Todd and I both had it early on, it was like the middle of March. We didn’t know what it was. We thought we had colds. And then, it seemed less likely and then finally we lost our sense of smell and taste," he recalled. Parsons added that it was an "utterly, and it defied the descriptions." The actor said, "For me, I didn’t realise how completely taste and smell could be gone. And when you’re in quarantine and there’s really nothing to do but eat. Oh my God, that was brutal." He said he ate everything but couldn't taste it so he deemed it the "definition of wasted calories."

The late-night show host then asked the actor how his iconic character, Sheldon Cooper, would react to the pandemic. As we had already guessed it, the actor said that Cooper would thrive in these circumstances. After all, he was preparing for a situation like this all his life!

"He was built for this. This is the moment he was waiting for," Parsons enthusiastically said. Recalling the episode where Sheldon was socialising with everyone via a mobile virtual presence device, the actor said, "I was saying earlier, we had an entire episode which I didn’t think about until recently where he would have like a Shel-bot where he had like a video screen on a remote control wheelie thing."

How we wish the show was currently airing and we would witness Sheldon be well, Sheldon during the pandemic! Check out Parsons' interview with Jimmy Fallon below:

