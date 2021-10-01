Big Bang Theory’s Mayim Bialik & HIMYM alum Neil Patrick Harris STOPPED speaking over THIS incident

The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik and How I Met Your Mother alum Neil Patrick Harris reportedly stopped talking for “a long time” after an unfortunate incident occurred when Mayim went to see Neil in a production of Rent back in the 1990s. At the time, the HIMYM star was essaying the role of Mark and Mayim went to see the production. They were friends at the time, and she refused to give him a standing ovation.

Now, recalling her move, Mayim said: “When everyone is clapping at the end and you say to your boyfriend next to you, ‘I don’t want to stand for this,’ and then you look up and Neil Patrick Harris is looking right at you… it’s a bad day,” while making an appearance on The Late Late Show. Apparently, Neil read Mayim‘s lips and figured out what she said, later asked her, “Why did you say you weren’t going to stand up?”

To which Mayim explained: “We didn’t speak for a long time. He says that he forgave me and he sent me flowers when he heard I was still carrying this terrible guilt.”

Most recently, Neil made headlines over landing a new show! Deadline reported that the former How I Met Your Mother actor has been cast as the lead in Uncoupled, a new Netflix comedy series developed and executive produced by Darren Star, creator/executive producer of Younger and Emily in Paris, and veteran Modern Family executive producer Jeffrey Richman.

