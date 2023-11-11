Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco praises her baby for being 'perfection' on her first flight

Kaley Cuoco, known for her roles in hit TV shows like The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant, is a doting family-oriented individual. Born on November 30, 1985, in Camarillo, California, she initially pursued a promising career as an amateur tennis player during her childhood but made the pivotal decision to shift her focus to acting at the age of 16. In 2023, Cuoco joyfully embraced motherhood, welcoming her first child, a daughter named Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, with her partner, Tom Pelphrey. In interviews, Cuoco has candidly discussed her unique approach to parenthood and shared reaching another parenting milestone.

Kaley Cuoco's daughter’s first successful flight

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco recently celebrated a significant parenting milestone as her 7-month-old daughter, Matilda, embarked on her first flight. The 37-year-old captured the moment with an adorable selfie, cradling Matilda on her lap. Matilda sported oversized headphones over her tiny ears, and both mother and daughter beamed for the camera. The black-and-white photo also featured a bottle of milk, which undoubtedly played a role in keeping the baby content during the journey, as suggested by Cuoco's caption. She captioned her post, “When your baby is perfection on her first flight,” followed by an airplane and a big pink heart emoji.

Kaley Cuoco shares how her dogs embrace Matilda

Kaley Cuoco, who has been actively sharing her parenting journey, recently discussed her experience as a new mother. She posted about her first two nights away from her daughter, Matilda, and proudly documented Matilda's adorable first denim jacket.

Cuoco also shared how her four rescue dogs, Ruby, Opal, King, and Blue have welcomed Matilda into their pack. In an interview with People last month, the actress, who is the founder of the pet care brand Oh, Norman!, revealed that Matilda was "thrown to the wolves literally" when she was born, as a playful way to gauge how well she would adapt to the presence of the family's beloved dogs.

She said, “After she was born, I'm like, 'If this child doesn't like dogs, I might have to send her back. There's no choice. This is your life. This is it.’ They have jumped on her. They have crawled across her. We have let them lick her, kiss her. Our pediatrician was like, 'It's okay.' So they love her so much."

Cuoco has been an open book when it comes to celebrating the significant milestones of her firstborn in recent months. She shares these cherished moments with her followers, offering glimpses into the joys and challenges of motherhood.

