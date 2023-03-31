Big Beasts on Apple TV+: Tom Hiddleston to narrate a 10-part wildlife documentary; watch the trailer

The new 10-part documentary series "Big Beasts," narrated by Emmy Award contender Tom Hiddleston, will debut globally on Friday, April 21 on Apple TV+. The critically acclaimed production team behind the Apple TV+ Award-winning docuseries "Small World" returns with "Big Beasts."

Filmed over four and a half years, the series takes viewers on a grand trip across the globe to see some of nature's most alluring giants. The show will premiere on April 21, just in time for Earth Day, and two new episodes will air every weekday until May 19 (Friday).

It includes enormous species shot in 17 different nations, which will enable viewers to deeply connect with nature and wildlife on a different level. As it's been long, people have stopped admiring beauty and holding the perspective to only click on them to save them in their rectangle as a memory, but what doesn't make you feel every little detail doesn't make you stop and admire the beauty of nature.

This is where Big Beasts will deliver what you might have missed out on.

Here is what the series will focus on:

In "Big Beasts," some of the largest animals in the world are depicted, including the grey whale, the elephant seal, the huge otter, the gorilla, the hippopotamus, the brown bear, the ostrich, the tiger, the polar bear and the orangutan.

The footage was shot in 17 different nations. While the series uses sophisticated technology and cutting-edge filming techniques to capture rare and never-before-seen video, viewers will realise that being huge is not easy—the larger the animal, the greater the problems it confronts.

Faces behind the production of Big Beasts, a 10-part wildlife documentary

Plimsoll Productions is in charge of producing "Big Beasts," which is executive produced by Emmy Award winner Tom Hugh-Jones and Emmy Award winners Grant Mansfield and Martha Holmes.

In addition, Tom Hugh-Jones acted as executive producer of the Paul Rudd-narrated wildlife documentary "Small Planet," which received a Jackson Wild Media Award and was nominated for a BAFTA Award for Apple TV+.

When and where will the fascinating series be available to watch?

Block your calendar and make your couch ready to be warmed by you as Big Beasts will be hitting the screen on Friday, April 21, which will be exclusively available on Apple TV+.

