Big Brother 25 eviction: Who left the house in first week? Elimination episode ends with a shocking twist

Big Brother season 25 aired its fourth episode and the new installment which premiered on August 2, 2023, saw its first eviction. But it wasn't one contestant who left the house this week, but two. And if that wasn't enough the episode ended with a shocking twist. Here's what happened in the captive reality series, who left the house, and what the twist was.

Big Brother 25: Who was removed from the house?

The first contestant to leave the house was not the first evicted houseguest. In a surprising turn of events, Luke Valentine broke the Big Brother code of conduct and was removed from the show. He used the N-word in a conversation with Jared Fields, the only black man in the house, and was ejected from the house for using the racial slur. The houseguests were shocked when they found out and thought the eviction wouldn't happen anymore.

But they were surprised even further when they found out that the elimination process would still happen and another contestant would leave the house. Many of the houseguests thought that since Luke was sent home and one of them had already, the elimination wouldn't happen this week. But they were informed there were no changes in the show's weekly procedure.

Big Brother 25 eviction: Who left the house in first week?

The houseguests proceeded to vote in the diary room and chose the contestant they wanted to evict. After a unanimous vote, Kirsten Elwin was the first person to get eliminated from Big Brother 25. Some fans thought she'd brought back during her post-eviction interview, but host Julie Chen Moonves revealed that won't be happening. Regardless, Kirsten was the first person to be eliminated from the game even though she wasn't the first to leave the house.

Who is Kirsten Elwin?

Elwin is a molecular biologist and was automatically placed on the list of nominees after her team lost a competition during the premiere episode. She tried to make alliances with the other contestants but was not successful as she was evicted from the season of Big Brother. The 25-year-old told Moonves, "I'm really surprised. I had pretty good relationships with a lot of people in the house." Her hometown is Orlando and she lives in Houston, Texas.

Big Brother 25: Shocking twist in elimination episode

Meanwhile, the episode ended in another surprising twist. Generally, after an elimination takes place, the next Head Of Household competition is hosted but episode four definitely did not go the predictable route. When the host asked the production to show the houseguests towards the end of the episode, the house was empty with no houseguests to be seen. Moonves then concluded by saying that the BB scary-verse had taken over.

