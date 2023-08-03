Big Brother 25: How to stream captive reality series online? Episode schedule, live feed, voting, and more

Captive competitive series Big Brother has been a popular choice of entertainment for reality television enthusiasts and with the return of an all-new season of the show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, netizens are excited to dive back into it. Here's everything we know about the new installment including how to stream it online, live feed details, and how to vote.

Big Brother 25: Release date and where to stream online

Season 25 of Big Brother premiered on August 2, 2023, on CBS. During its 90-minute-long premiere, the housemates and cast of the season were introduced by the host Julie Chen Moonves. The reality series can be streamed online on Paramount+ with Showtime. "Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day," the synopsis reads.

ALSO READ: Big Brother 25: Where and how to watch reality series? Release date, host, contestants, and other details

Big Brother 25: Live feed and how to vote

The Big Brother live feed gives the viewers a peek into the house on a 24/7 basis instead of just the edited episode. It will be available via five channels on the streaming service Pluto TV. While four of the channels will offer feed from four areas of the house, the fifth will be a combination of the four. It will also be available to stream on Paramount+ for subscribers. It began streaming online with the premiere of the series on August 2, 2023.

Big Brother 25: Release schedule and voting

New episodes of Big Brother Season 25 will air on CBS three nights a week: Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 pm ET and Thursdays at 9 pm ET. The live eviction episode which will be hosted by Julie Chen Moonves will air on Thursdays. Every time voting lines open, viewers can cast their vote to save their favorite contestant from eviction, in case they are nominated. Votes are submitted through the show's website. Seasons tend to have around 40 episodes.

Big Brother 25: Cast and houseguests

All 16 houseguests of the season will fight to stay in the house till the end and each week, one of them will be voted out of the house. The last remaining houseguest will win the show and receive a cash prize of $750,000. Here are the contestants of season twenty-five:

America Lopez

Blue Kim

Bowie Jane

Cameron Hardin

Cory Wurtenberger

Felicia Cannon

Hisam Goueli

Izzy Gleicher

Jag Bains

Jared Fields

Kirsten Elwin

Luke Valentine

Matt Klotz

Mecole Hayes

Red Utley

Reilly Smedley

ALSO READ: The Real Housewives: How much do cast members of reality television franchise earn? DETAILS revealed