Big Brother 25: Where and how to watch reality series? Release date, host, contestants, and other details

American reality series Big Brother is back with a brand-new season and the upcoming 25th season is about to be bigger and better. Exciting details about the news installment were revealed during the Big Brother 25th Anniversary Special and here's everything you need to know about it including the release date, host, contestants, and more.

When is Big Brother 25 releasing and who is the host?

Season 25 of Big Brother will premiere on August 2, 2023, on CBS. Julie Chen Moonves is returning as the host of the competitive captive reality series. "25 seasons of Big Brother, we're pulling out all the stops. I have no idea how many more years this is going to go on, but right now the way I'm feeling is that I hope it never ends," she said during the special. While the episodes will air on CBS first, they'll be available to stream on Paramount Plus.

Big Brother 25 synopsis and episodes

The synopsis of the series reads, "Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000." Though no details about the episodes are revealed, the recent installments have aired around 35 to 40 episodes on an average basis.

Big Brother 25 contestants

1) America Lopez

Age : 27

: 27 Hometown : Edinburg, Texas

: Edinburg, Texas Current City : Brooklyn, New York

: Brooklyn, New York Occupation: Medical receptionist

2) Blue Kim

Age : 25

: 25 Hometown : Riverside, California

: Riverside, California Current City : New York City

: New York City Occupation: Brand strategist

3) Bowie Jane

Age : 45

: 45 Hometown : Melbourne, Australia

: Melbourne, Australia Current City : Los Angeles

: Los Angeles Occupation: Barrister & DJ

4) Cameron Hardin

Age : 34

: 34 Hometown: Eastman, Georgia

Eastman, Georgia Occupation: Stay-at-home father

5) Cory Wurtenberger

Age : 21

: 21 Hometown : Weston, Florida

: Weston, Florida Occupation: College student

6) Felicia Cannon

Age : 63

: 63 Hometown : Tacoma, Washington

: Tacoma, Washington Current City : Kennesaw, Georgia

: Kennesaw, Georgia Occupation: Real estate agent

7) Hisam Goueli

Age : 45

: 45 Hometown : Minneapolis

: Minneapolis Current City : Seattle

: Seattle Occupation: Geriatric physician

8) Izzy Gleicher

Age : 32

: 32 Hometown : New York City

: New York City Occupation: Professional flutist

9) Jag Bains

Age : 25

: 25 Hometown : Omak, Washington

: Omak, Washington Occupation: Truck company owner

10) Jared Fields

Age : 25

: 25 Hometown : Norwalk, Connecticut

: Norwalk, Connecticut Occupation: Exterminator

11) Kirsten Elwin

Age : 25

: 25 Hometown : Orlando, Florida

: Orlando, Florida Current City : Houston

: Houston Occupation: Molecular biologist

12) Luke Valentine

Age : 30

: 30 Hometown : Weston, Florida

: Weston, Florida Current City : Coral Springs, Florida

: Coral Springs, Florida Occupation: Illustrator

13) Matt Klotz

Age : 27

: 27 Hometown : Cameron Park, California

: Cameron Park, California Current City : Baton Rouge, Lousiana

: Baton Rouge, Lousiana Occupation: Deaflympics gold medalist

14) Mecole Hayes

Age : 30

: 30 Hometown : St Louis

: St Louis Current City : Upper Marlboro, Maryland

: Upper Marlboro, Maryland Occupation: Political consultant

15) Red Utley

Age : 37

: 37 Hometown : Gatlinburg, Tennessee

: Gatlinburg, Tennessee Occupation: Sales

16) Reilly Smedley

Age : 24

: 24 Hometown : Portland, Maine

: Portland, Maine Current City : Nashville, Tennessee

: Nashville, Tennessee Occupation: Bartender

