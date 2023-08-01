Big Brother 25: Where and how to watch reality series? Release date, host, contestants, and other details
Big Brother has returned with a new season and the competitive reality series is all set to air its 25th installment. Here's what we know about the upcoming season.
Big Brother is a popular American captive reality series that first premiered in 2000
American reality series Big Brother is back with a brand-new season and the upcoming 25th season is about to be bigger and better. Exciting details about the news installment were revealed during the Big Brother 25th Anniversary Special and here's everything you need to know about it including the release date, host, contestants, and more.
When is Big Brother 25 releasing and who is the host?
Season 25 of Big Brother will premiere on August 2, 2023, on CBS. Julie Chen Moonves is returning as the host of the competitive captive reality series. "25 seasons of Big Brother, we're pulling out all the stops. I have no idea how many more years this is going to go on, but right now the way I'm feeling is that I hope it never ends," she said during the special. While the episodes will air on CBS first, they'll be available to stream on Paramount Plus.
Big Brother 25 synopsis and episodes
The synopsis of the series reads, "Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000." Though no details about the episodes are revealed, the recent installments have aired around 35 to 40 episodes on an average basis.
Big Brother 25 contestants
1) America Lopez
- Age: 27
- Hometown: Edinburg, Texas
- Current City: Brooklyn, New York
- Occupation: Medical receptionist
2) Blue Kim
- Age: 25
- Hometown: Riverside, California
- Current City: New York City
- Occupation: Brand strategist
3) Bowie Jane
- Age: 45
- Hometown: Melbourne, Australia
- Current City: Los Angeles
- Occupation: Barrister & DJ
4) Cameron Hardin
- Age: 34
- Hometown: Eastman, Georgia
- Occupation: Stay-at-home father
5) Cory Wurtenberger
- Age: 21
- Hometown: Weston, Florida
- Occupation: College student
6) Felicia Cannon
- Age: 63
- Hometown: Tacoma, Washington
- Current City: Kennesaw, Georgia
- Occupation: Real estate agent
7) Hisam Goueli
- Age: 45
- Hometown: Minneapolis
- Current City: Seattle
- Occupation: Geriatric physician
8) Izzy Gleicher
- Age: 32
- Hometown: New York City
- Occupation: Professional flutist
9) Jag Bains
- Age: 25
- Hometown: Omak, Washington
- Occupation: Truck company owner
10) Jared Fields
- Age: 25
- Hometown: Norwalk, Connecticut
- Occupation: Exterminator
11) Kirsten Elwin
- Age: 25
- Hometown: Orlando, Florida
- Current City: Houston
- Occupation: Molecular biologist
12) Luke Valentine
- Age: 30
- Hometown: Weston, Florida
- Current City: Coral Springs, Florida
- Occupation: Illustrator
13) Matt Klotz
- Age: 27
- Hometown: Cameron Park, California
- Current City: Baton Rouge, Lousiana
- Occupation: Deaflympics gold medalist
14) Mecole Hayes
- Age: 30
- Hometown: St Louis
- Current City: Upper Marlboro, Maryland
- Occupation: Political consultant
15) Red Utley
- Age: 37
- Hometown: Gatlinburg, Tennessee
- Occupation: Sales
16) Reilly Smedley
- Age: 24
- Hometown: Portland, Maine
- Current City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Occupation: Bartender
