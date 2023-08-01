Big Brother 25: Where and how to watch reality series? Release date, host, contestants, and other details

Big Brother has returned with a new season and the competitive reality series is all set to air its 25th installment. Here's what we know about the upcoming season.

Written by Meenal Chathli Updated on Aug 01, 2023   |  07:23 AM IST  |  4.1K
Big Brother, Big Brother 25, Season 25, Julie Chen Moonves, CBS, Release Date, Cast, Contestants, Host, Synopsis, Where to Watch Online
Big Brother first premiered on July 5, 2000 (IMDb)

Key Highlight

  • Big Brother is a popular American captive reality series that first premiered in 2000
  • The competitive show is back with its 25th season and here's what we know about it

American reality series Big Brother is back with a brand-new season and the upcoming 25th season is about to be bigger and better. Exciting details about the news installment were revealed during the Big Brother 25th Anniversary Special and here's everything you need to know about it including the release date, host, contestants, and more.

When is Big Brother 25 releasing and who is the host?

Season 25 of Big Brother will premiere on August 2, 2023, on CBS. Julie Chen Moonves is returning as the host of the competitive captive reality series. "25 seasons of Big Brother, we're pulling out all the stops. I have no idea how many more years this is going to go on, but right now the way I'm feeling is that I hope it never ends," she said during the special. While the episodes will air on CBS first, they'll be available to stream on Paramount Plus.

ALSO READ: The Real Housewives: How much do cast members of reality television franchise earn? DETAILS revealed

Big Brother 25 synopsis and episodes

The synopsis of the series reads, "Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000." Though no details about the episodes are revealed, the recent installments have aired around 35 to 40 episodes on an average basis.

Big Brother 25 contestants

1) America Lopez

  • Age: 27
  • Hometown: Edinburg, Texas
  • Current City: Brooklyn, New York
  • Occupation: Medical receptionist

2) Blue Kim

  • Age: 25
  • Hometown: Riverside, California
  • Current City: New York City
  • Occupation: Brand strategist

3) Bowie Jane

  • Age: 45
  • Hometown: Melbourne, Australia
  • Current City: Los Angeles
  • Occupation: Barrister & DJ

4) Cameron Hardin

  • Age: 34
  • Hometown: Eastman, Georgia
  • Occupation: Stay-at-home father

5) Cory Wurtenberger               

  • Age: 21
  • Hometown: Weston, Florida
  • Occupation: College student

6) Felicia Cannon

  • Age: 63
  • Hometown: Tacoma, Washington
  • Current City: Kennesaw, Georgia
  • Occupation: Real estate agent

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Love Island USA: When did season five of reality series premiere? Cast, time, synopsis, and other details

7) Hisam Goueli

  • Age: 45
  • Hometown: Minneapolis
  • Current City: Seattle
  • Occupation: Geriatric physician

8) Izzy Gleicher

  • Age: 32
  • Hometown: New York City
  • Occupation: Professional flutist

9) Jag Bains

  • Age: 25
  • Hometown: Omak, Washington
  • Occupation: Truck company owner

10) Jared Fields

  • Age: 25
  • Hometown: Norwalk, Connecticut
  • Occupation: Exterminator

ALSO READ: The Chase 3: Where and how to watch reality trivia quiz show hosted by Sara Haines? Here's everything we know

11) Kirsten Elwin

  • Age: 25
  • Hometown: Orlando, Florida
  • Current City: Houston
  • Occupation: Molecular biologist

12) Luke Valentine

  • Age: 30
  • Hometown: Weston, Florida
  • Current City: Coral Springs, Florida
  • Occupation: Illustrator

13) Matt Klotz

  • Age: 27
  • Hometown: Cameron Park, California
  • Current City: Baton Rouge, Lousiana
  • Occupation: Deaflympics gold medalist

14) Mecole Hayes

  • Age: 30
  • Hometown: St Louis
  • Current City: Upper Marlboro, Maryland
  • Occupation: Political consultant 

15) Red Utley

  • Age: 37
  • Hometown: Gatlinburg, Tennessee
  • Occupation: Sales

16) Reilly Smedley

  • Age: 24
  • Hometown: Portland, Maine
  • Current City: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Occupation: Bartender

Advertisement

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Love Island 10: Where and how to watch reality series? Release date, host, contestants, and other details

FAQs

When did Big Brother first premiere?
Big Brother first premiered on July 5, 2000.
When will Big Brother 25 premiere?
Big Brother 25 will premiere on August 2, 2023.
Who is the host of Big Brother?
Julie Chen Moonves is the host of Big Brother.
About The Author
Meenal Chathli
Meenal Chathli

An author, content writer, and avid reader, Meenal loves the world of fantasy, fiction, literature, cinema, an... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!