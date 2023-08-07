Big Brother 25: Who will be first to get evicted? Check out first week nominations and power of veto results

Season 25 of captive reality series Big Brother 25 premiered on August 2, 2023, and the CBS show has already heated up. The contestants of the all-new installment hosted by Julie Chen Moonves are already strategizing, making alliances, and fighting to survive in the series. The first week featured the nominations and the power of veto contest, here's what happened.

Big Brother 25: Week one nominations

There were four nominees before Reilly Smedley, who is the Head of the Household at the moment, could even use her power. Those who won the multiverse competitions, namely Kirsten Elwin, Felicia Cannon, Jared Fields, and Cory Wurtenberger were the nominated contenders. Reilly had the option to save two of the houseguests from the nominations. She decided to save Jared and Cory and kept Kirsten and Felicia nominated.

After the process of nominations, Reilly revealed that she was scared to leave her room in case Kirsten or Izzy Gleicher come up to her and start a fight. It was also shown that Kirsten was very upset with the decision and was spotted crying alone in the bedroom. Usually, the Head of the Household gets the power to pick houseguests to nominate but the first week of Big Brother 25 changed things up and brought a twist to the procedure for the the first week.

Big Brother 25: Power of veto results

Hisam Goueli was the winner of the first power of veto of the twenty-fifth season of Big Brother. After Reilly Smedley, the current Head of the Household chose to keep Felicia Cannon and Kirsten Elwin nominated and saved Jared Fields and Cory Wurtenberger from the process, the power of veto competition was held. Up against Hisam were Reilly, Kirste, Felicia, Blue Kim, and Bowie Jane. Cirie Fields was the host of the veto contest.

According to Reilly, Hisam will go along with the plan and keep the nominations the same which could lead to Kirsten possibly getting evicted. Big Brother season 25 airs on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 pm ET. The live eviction episode hosted by Julie Chen Moonves airs on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on CBS. The reality series can be streamed on Paramount+ for those who want to watch it online. The live feed is available via five channels on Pluto TV.

