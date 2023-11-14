Big Brother 25: Who won new season of captive reality series? Prize money, favorite houseguest, recap, and more

After 100 long days of tasks, eliminations, controversies, and twists, season 25 of Big Brother finally reached its conclusion. The finale saw three finalists namely Jag Bains, Matt Klotz, and Bowie Jane, competing for the last time to win the title and the prize money for the latest installment of the reality series. Here's who won the season, who was voted America's favorite houseguest, the prize money, and a brief recap of the final episode.

Big Brother 25 finale recap

The final task of the season tested the endurance of the final three contestants namely Jag, Matt, and Bowie. They were suspended on a large ball above a pool with foam blocks. Continuous sprays of rain and slime tested their ability to hold on the longest. After an hour and a half, Bowie was the first to slip. Matt won the playful game of rock, paper, and scissors which is why Jag decided to drop his hold after a long timespan of three hours.

Jag then competed against Bowie in a memory challenge. They were given placards with the names of every competition from the season and were asked to place them in a particular order. Jag won which led to the final competition of the season, another memory challenge. This one tested which of them remembered more about the evicted contestants. Jag won the tie-breaker question and chose to bring Matt with him to the top two.

The final stage of the season was the jury round where previously eliminated contestants asked the top two houseguests questions about how they played and Jag and Matt made their final speeches to convince them. "I am the most dominant, masterful, and strategic player in this house. I don't only deserve to win, I have earned this victory!" Jag said in his speech.

Who won Big Brother 25? Prize money and favorite houseguest

Jag Bains won Big Brother 25 with a vote of 5 to 2 and became the new champion of the reality series. He won the prize money of $750,000 grand prize while Matt, who was the runner-up, received the amount of $75,000. Cameron Harding was chosen as America's favorite houseguest, making him the recipient of the $50,000 cash prize. After his win, he said that he felt on top of the world and called it the greatest experience of his life.

