Big Brother contestant Luke Valentine's family REACTS amid racial slur controversy

The Big Brother house has been through a whirlwind of events. After using a racial slur in a live feed conversation, a contestant named Luke Valentine has drawn criticism. His family, on the other hand, is stepping in to defend him against accusations of racism, citing their diverse family ties as evidence of his character.

Luke's family speaks up

Luke's father, James Valentine, has come forward to address the incident. He highlighted that his son has a blended family that includes Black members, such as a stepmother, step-siblings, and bi-racial cousins. James firmly asserts that Luke's upbringing was far from racially biased, and he finds his son's language use deeply disappointing.

"Luke is absolutely not a racist and was not raised in a racist family," James emphasized, underscoring the family's commitment to understanding and tolerance.

While Luke's use of the offensive term shocked both viewers and his family, James believes that his son's intention was not rooted in racism. He acknowledges that Luke made a grave mistake, but suggests that it was an isolated incident. "He said the wrong thing and has to be more mindful of what comes out of his mouth," James admitted, highlighting the need for better communication choices.

James reveals that even Luke's stepmother was taken aback by the language used on the live feeds. However, she maintains her faith in Luke's character, insisting that he is fundamentally a good-hearted individual. Their relationship remains strong despite the incident.

READ MORE: Big Brother 25 eviction: Who left the house in first week? Elimination episode ends with a shocking twist

CBS's swift action and zero tolerance policy

The incident led to CBS promptly removing Luke from the show, citing their ‘zero tolerance’ policy towards racial slurs. While disappointed with the decision, James acknowledges that his son didn't adhere to the show's rules, which ultimately resulted in his expulsion. He expresses a sense of disappointment that Luke won't be able to enjoy more of the experience, as he seemed to be enjoying his time in the Big Brother house.

In the midst of this controversy, James hopes for a chance for Luke to explain himself and make amends. He sees this incident as an opportunity for growth and education, both for his son and for the viewers who followed the show.

The incident has not only sparked discussions about racism and language use but has also shone a light on the complexities of personal growth and perception. As Luke navigates the aftermath of his actions, his family's support and diverse background stand as testaments to the importance of understanding and open dialogue.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Big Brother 25: Where and how to watch reality series? Release date, host, contestants, and other details