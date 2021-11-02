The Big Brunch: Dan Levy to host upcoming cooking show for HBO Max

Dan Levy has set up The Big Brunch
Boardwalk Pictures (Chef's Table, Cheer) is producing the series, which is set to premiere in 2022.
HBO Max has ordered a cooking competition series from Dan Levy. The Schitt's Creek actor created The Big Brunch and will host the series, which is produced by Boardwalk Pictures, the same company that produced Chef's Table and Sex, Love & Goop.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Dan Levy has set up The Big Brunch for HBO Max, while Eugene Levy has signed on to host The Reluctant Traveler. The Emmy-winning father-son and Schitt's Creek team have both signed on to lead duelling unscripted programmes. The Big Brunch is described as an unscripted cooking competition; the show, created by Levy, will give chefs the opportunity to share their stories and business dreams while competing for a "life-altering prize," all while finding innovative ways to redefine what it means to dine between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

However, Boardwalk Pictures (Chef's Table, Cheer) is producing the series, which is set to premiere in 2022. Executive producers include Levy, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and Faye Stapleton. “Everybody has a friend, a family member, or a co-worker that is extraordinary at what they do, they just need a leg up so that their talents can be appreciated on a larger scale,” Levy said in a statement Monday as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, Levy signed a film and TV agreement with Netflix in September and is already working on a rom-com for the streaming giant. The TV agreement with Netflix will begin in July, when his existing scripted-only deal with Disney's ABC Signature ends. While there are other projects in the works, the Disney deal Levy struck before the historic Schitt's Creek Emmys sweep has yet to yield fruit.

Dan Levy REACTS to viral photo with Paul Rudd; Clarifies speculations about a role in Ant Man 3

