'Big enough for one dragon bum...': When Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke reacted to their Game of Thrones characters being related

The epic journey of Game of Thrones concluded with its eighth season with a whirlwind of twists and secrets. However, the end of season 7 left some shocking revelations, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the union of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. The final episode of Season 7 delivered a shocking twist by unveiling the familial connection between Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow, making Snow, Aegon Targaryen, the true heir of seven kingdoms. Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke, the talented actors behind these beloved characters, shared their reactions to the massive show’s twist.

Emilia Clarke roots for Daenerys Targaryen to take the Iron Throne

In an interview with EW, retrieved via Indian Express, Emilia Clarke, who portrays Daenerys Targaryen, was asked how her character might react to the revelation that Jon Snow, with whom she had just shared an intimate moment, was actually her nephew. Clarke responded with a playful and exaggerated "Ewwwww!" Her witty response added, "I think that’s how it’s going to go. I get the toothbrush.”

The culmination of the seventh season brought a major revelation that Jon Snow's real name is Aegon Targaryen, and he is not a bastard. He is, in fact, the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. This revelation means that both Jon and Daenerys are Targaryens with equal claims to the throne. When asked about her character's response, Clarke confidently supported Daenerys Targaryen’s claim to the throne. "I’ve worked so hard I don’t want to share that throne." With a touch of humor, she playfully added, "No. The throne’s big enough for one dragon bum, and that’s mine. That’s it!"

Kit Harington was worried about portraying the s*xual tension between him and Daenerys Targaryen

For Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, the challenge extended beyond reacting to the twist. His primary concern was portraying the romantic relationship between Jon and Daenerys in a genuinely and authentically. Highlighting the struggles of creating s*xual tension between Clarke, he shared that he has known his co-star for seven years now and they both werefreaked out thinking about their intimate scenes.

“But if you’ve known somebody for seven years and shared this incredible journey in your own lives together … we’re both kind of freaking out about it. I would be like, ‘What’s the sexual tension in this scene?’ and she’s like, ‘Stop talking about sexual tension!’ It’s a unique experience to be in as an actor and you know the world is watching,” Harington shared.

As Game of Thrones ended with neither of the characters enjoying getting to rule seven kingdoms, the reaction of both the stars on their on-screen incest s*x is surely worth noting.

