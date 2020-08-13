Big Hit announces BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E concert to take place in October; To be both online & offline event

Big Hit announced in their corporate briefing that BTS will be hosting a concert titled Map of the Soul ON:E, in which the septet will perform songs from Map of the Soul: 7. Read below for all the exciting details.

There really is no stopping BTS in 2020! August, in particular, has been zero breathing space for ARMY as one major announcement after another pops up regarding the septet and their plans for the second half of 2020. We start things off with their new variety show In the SOOP BTS ver. and then gear up for the release of their new single Dynamite. Then there's their VMAs 2020 performance along with three nominations for On, which is the lead single of Map of the Soul: 7.

But wait, there's more! At the recently held Big Hit Corporate Briefing, there were several big announcements made pertaining to BTS. We finally got to know that BTS' next album will be dropping in the fourth quarter of 2020 (between October-December). Then there was also the massive reveal of a BTS concert to be held both online and offline. BTS unveiled a poster for the upcoming concert which is titled Map of the Soul ON:E and in it, we see the boys dressed in red suits while Jungkook holds a red cloth. The order of the boys from left to right is: Suga, Jin, RM, Jungkook, Jimin, V and J-Hope. What's amazing about the upcoming concert is when Bang PD revealed that the boys will be performing songs from MOTS: 7.

Big Hit sent out an announcement through Weverse divulging more details about Map of the Soul ON:E, which reads as, "Hello. This is Big Hit Entertainment. Map of the Soul ON:E will be held on October 10 (Sat.) and 11 (Sun.) as a simultaneous online streaming and offline performance event. We look forward to your interest in Map of the Soul ON:E, a one and only “ONline Edition” concert. *Only limited seating will be available for purchase for the offline performances in accordance with government-mandated concert seat distancing measures for COVID-19 prevention. Please stay tuned for additional notices for more detailed information. Thank you."

Check out the intriguing Map of the Soul ON:E poster featuring BTS below:

Are you excited for Map of the Soul ON:E? Which MOTS: 7 track are you most excited to see the boys perform? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Dynamite Group Teaser Photo: BTS is bringing RETRO back; V's beret & J Hope, Jimin's sunglasses steal the show

This will be the first offline performance event for BTS as Map of the Soul: Tour was cancelled or delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. To help ease ARMY's dismay, BTS hosted two online concerts under Bang Bang Con; the first one hosted in April saw ARMY go down memory lane to some of BTS' iconic concerts while the second one hosted in June saw the members perform their classic songs as well some MOTS: 7 tracks like Respect and Friends. It will indeed be interesting to see what BTS has up their sleeves for Map of the Soul ON:E.

For now, ARMY has Dynamite to look forward to as the English single will drop on August 21. The teases that have come out so far promise us an old-school retro song and BTS even revealed that Dynamite has upbeat vibes similar to Mic Drop and Waste It On Me. Along with an MV release on August 21, we'll also be getting Dynamite MV [B-side] on August 25 which has definitely peaked ARMY's curiosity. BTS will also be performing for the very first at the VMAs 2020 and have been nominated in three categories - Best Pop, Best Choreography and BTS K-Pop.

We also have the untitled album to be very excited about as the septet has put their heart and soul into the making; right from producing to even coming up with the theme for the album jacket covers. It will definitely be the boyband's most personal album yet. Each member has been given an important responsibility and they kept updating fans on the upcoming album through several V Live and YouTube Live sessions.

August will also see BTS go on a healing trip where they reconnect with themselves as well as a group in the variety show In the SOOP. While the series premieres on JTBC on August 19, it will be available the next day on Weverse with an addition 20 minutes (+60 minutes). There will also be behind-the-scenes clips available for all eight episodes.

Share your comment ×