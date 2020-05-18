Big Hit Entertainment apologises for Jungkook's recent Itaewon outing; BTS member tested negative for COVID 19

BTS' Jungkook, NCT's Jaehyun, ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu came under crossfire when their recent Itaewon outing during the social distancing period was made public. Read below for Big Hit Entertainment's apology on Jungkook's behalf.

It was recently reported by Dispatch that four members from the 97 line were hanging out in Itaewon on April 25, 2020. Why the date is extremely important to note is because it was the same day when the Korean Center for Disease Control (KCDC) urged citizens to practice social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic. These four members included BTS' Jungkook, NCT's Jaehyun, ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo and SEVENTEEN's Mingyu. All their agencies have put out statements confirming and apologising for their client's actions.

Big Hit Entertainment, while addressing Jungkook's Itaewon outing began their "official position" statement by apologising for their late acknowledgment regarding the number of inquiries from the media on Kooki's outing and that there was a problem with their initial response. "It is true Jungkook visited Itaewon. However, at the time of his visit, he did not go to the same venue that had the confirmed case in early May. He went about a week before that case occurred," Big Hit wrote, via Koreaboo.

"In addition, we decided that it would not be appropriate to disclose the artists’ personal daily life activities to the public because we voluntarily took measures such as taking the Coronavirus test, according to government guidelines. However, there is no excuse to this decision, as it showed that we clearly did not recognize the seriousness of social distancing during this time, as the artists’ managing agency," the statement continued.

Big Hit admitted that they put more priority into protecting Jungkook and would like to bow their heads in apology to everyone for this. The agency also revealed that Kookie tested negative for COVID-19. "Jungkook visited Itaewon restaurants and bars on Saturday, April 25. Since his visit, he has not had any Coronavirus symptoms such as coughing or fever, and he voluntarily got tested at a screening clinic and tested negative. Currently, Jungkook is deeply reflecting on the fact that he has not faithfully participated in the efforts of keeping social distance," Big Hit wrote.

"Big Hit is doing our best to follow the Coronavirus guidelines and preventative measures, such as social distancing. We will be more thorough so something like this does not happen again. We apologize for the inconvenience caused to our fans and the public," the statement concluded.

Check out how ARMY reacted on Twitter to Jungkook's Itaewon outing as the singer is trending worldwide with more than a million tweets:

"Because a mistake like this here (small), is going to be like this out there (big)" - Jeon Jungkook He understands the judgmental society that we're live in. Hope he becomes stronger more & more, continues to do the things he loves pic.twitter.com/i73KU34Lhq — (@snowberry_Kook) May 18, 2020

"I am only human after all" i hope they'll realize that jungkook is a human being too who have emotions and who's free to do anything he wants to do just like any of us. what's heartbreaking is the fact that he feels the need to apologize just because he's living his life pic.twitter.com/ym78OlpTeZ — agz JJK (@borahaejeonjk) May 18, 2020

it makes me really sad that jungkook had to apologise for living his normal life when south korea wasn't even on lockdown at that time in the first place, he deserves to live his life just like any other person :(( — cherry (@aengelicbts) May 18, 2020

I’d like to add my personal observations on this issue. On April 25 which is the date reported by the media to be the time when J*K made visit to the concerned area along w/ friends, Seoul had one new case of infection reported. All restaurants & bars were open to the public + — Jungkook Times (@JungkookTimes2) May 18, 2020

it makes me so sad to see that jungkook had to apologize for living his normal life.. he’s literally the best person and doesn’t deserves this.. never forget that he’s an human with feelings and emotions.. — May (@Btsmaykoook) May 18, 2020

half of the world is disobeying social distancing recommendations but it’s only a big deal because jaehyun, jungkook, eunwoo, and mingyu are idols. leave them alone. worry about ur own problems — kadi (@liasfltr) May 18, 2020

What do you have to say about the 97 line members' Itaewon outing?

In SM Entertainment's statement on Jaehyun's behalf, the agency wrote, "Jaehyun had no symptoms, but as Coronavirus started to spread due to the Itaewon club, he voluntarily underwent a test for Coronavirus and tested negative. Jaehyun is deeply reflecting on how he was not careful during the period where everyone was supposed to refrain from regular meetings and keep social distance instead."

Fantagio wrote on Cha Eunwoo's behalf, "Cha Eunwoo did not visit the venue that the first confirmed case in Itaewon was in early May. We also received a response from the Korean Center for Disease Control that if he had no symptoms, the test for Coronavirus would not be required. However, for the health and safety of the artists and people around him, Cha Eunwoo got tested and received a negative test result. Regardless of the reasons, it was unwise for Cha Eunwoo, our artist, to visit Itaewon at a time where Koreans are practicing social distancing. He deeply regrets that he has not made a sincere effort to keep his social distance from others."

Pledis Entertainment apologised for Mingyu's actions as they shared, "Mingyu is deeply reflecting on his misbehavior for failing to abide by the social distancing norms during the government’s social distancing period. In addition, as recommended by the Korean Center for Disease Control, Mingyu had no symptoms of Coronavirus such as coughing or fever after confirming that he visited Itaewon during the period outlined by the government. However, he voluntarily underwent a Coronavirus screening test out of fear for harming those around him. Since then, he has thoroughly practiced self-isolation and improved personal hygiene procedures since his negative test result."

