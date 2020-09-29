Big Hit REVEALS details on BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E; To feature never before seen stages and various setlists

Big Hit Entertainment teased BTS ARMY by revealing some exciting details to look forward to about BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E which takes place on October 10 and 11.

BTS recently announced that their new album titled BE will be dropping on November 20. While there is still a few weeks before we grab our hands on to new BTS music, the septet is ensuring that they keep BTS ARMY company in October as well. How? With an online concert, of course! BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E will be live streamed worldwide on October 10 and 11.

Earlier, it was confirmed that the adjoining offline concert to BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For now, we have the online concert to look forward to and teasing ARMY about the same is Big Hit Entertainment, who shared, "We have prepared never-before-seen stages and various setlists for fans who must have felt disappointed by the cancellation of offline concerts due to COVID-19. Some songs will also be given variations across the two days. We hope you look forward to BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E."

With their upcoming online concert, following the massive success of Bang Bang Con: The Live, BTS plans to go beyond just showing virtual performances. They intend to bring a massive scale to their stages for almost two hours. Moreover, we have technological aspects such as 4K resolution, AR and XR which will bring viewers more vivid and enhance content. It won't just be more theatrical, it will also provide 'multi-view live streaming' that displays multi-view screens through which ARMY can select their favourite one.

Given how we've seen BTS burn the stage in the past, BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E promises to be nothing short of fireworks!

