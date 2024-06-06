Big Little Lies Season 3: Everything We Know About The Cast As Nicole Kidman Shares Exciting Updates

Nicole Kidman has divulged details of the third season of Big Little Lies, which fans are eagerly waiting for. News recently came out that the cast, composed of Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley among others, is planning to come back after nearly a decade from its first airing.

Author Liane Moriarty is all set to create the third season of this star-studded drama.

Nicole Kidman has something to say about Big Little Lies Season 3:

Speaking in June 2024 to a magazine, Kidman aged 56 at that time expounded more on the interview where she mentioned that now they have a timeline for the new season.

In the course of her interview with Vanity Fair, Witherspoon humorously noted that Kidman actually gave out more than planned. This was coupled with Kidman’s admission about how eager she is and also shared by her as being fast-moving productions.

And indeed Liane Moriarty is working on the next book currently. She confirmed everything was on schedule.

Kidman recently mentioned that her daughter Sunday Rose was instrumental in pushing for a third season. In an interview with Elle magazine in May, Kidman revealed that her sixteen-year-old daughter watched the first two seasons and insisted on there being another one.

Some questions arose from Sunday, most especially about Celeste played by Meryl Streep, alongside Mary Louise.

Everything we know about the cast of Big Little Lies Season 3

The major challenge faced was how to match up schedules between the lead female actors - Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and Zoe Kravitz. In January 2020 at HBO’s Television Critics Association winter press tour before the COVID-19 pandemic, Kidman hinted at possible scheduling difficulties.

She expressed her hope to reunite with the cast and continue the show. According to Entertainment Tonight, Kidman jokingly said Dern may not be able to make it because she had a lot going on besides other projects while Kravitz still busy playing Catwoman.

Irrespective of such fears though Dern restated her commitment in a recent Palm Royale interview and Kravitz also expressed her delight regarding the same. Kravitz and Woodley have also shown interest.

In 2020, Kidman said that Kravitz was willing to come back for another season. She pointed out that she had been in touch with Witherspoon regularly and that both Kravitz and Dern are eager to work together again. Even Woodley agreed in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in December 2023.

Woodley also talked about their children growing up as another potential storyline; hence she looks forward to exploring this new phase of the characters’ lives now that they have become grown-ups, saying, "I think what excites me about the possibility of a third season, more than what I could think of with Jane, is the fact that these children are not children anymore. They're teenagers now!"

With all the stars eager to work with each other, it is only a matter of time before their schedules align to create the Big Little Lies Season 3 magic.

