Big Shot Episode 1: Here’s how netizens reacted to the John Stamos embodying the role of a basketball coach

Netizens took to social media to shower love on John Stamos starrer Big Shot. Take a look at how they reacted to the sports drama.

As the American sports series Big Shot aired its first episode, people could not stop talking about the show’s touching storyline. Starring John Stamos, in the lead role of Marvyn Korn, the show focuses on the relationship a couch has with its players. Unlike other shows of the same genre, Big Shot delivers a promising plot which not just revolves around the final result, but the whole training journey. The show’s pilot episode has received heartwarming compliments from Twitteratis.

The story follows Marvyn, a college basketball coach, who ends up at an all-girls high school in California. Netizens took to social media to talk about the new show and express their opinions. One user was impressed by the lead actor and wrote, “I've only seen the first episode but #BigShot may be John Stamos's best career choice yet.” Another user referred to Stamos as ‘Uncle Jessie’ from his popular show Full House and said, “Time to watch Uncle Jessie take on a new role as a basketball coach. #BigShot” The sports-comedy also stars Jessalyn Gilsig, Tiana Le, Monique A. Green in pivotal roles.

In the show, Marvyn, who suffers from anger issues, has no choice but to accept the only job he can get. As a result of this, him training the students of Westbrook High School acts as a way of redemption. Netizens rushed to the photo and video sharing platform to shower love on the new show due to the intriguing plot.

Here’s how Twitteratis reacted to Big Shot’s pilot episode:

Time to watch Uncle Jessie take on a new role as a basketball coach. #BigShot — Jared Cruz-Aedo (@jaredcruzaedo) April 16, 2021

Cute...we never acted this way to our coaches though...LOL...they said "JUMP", we said "How high!" :) #BigShot Will check this out and support girl ballers! Yay! https://t.co/jGq7ELI5wb — Bryna (@Becoming_Bryna) April 16, 2021

I wish I could watch this show. I’m not able to download @DisneyPlus. I hope those who are able to watch #BigShot enjoy the show. @JohnStamos https://t.co/ZHLASp5rhC — John Stamos Fans (@JohnStamosFans1) April 16, 2021

Just finished watching the 1st episode of #BigShot on Disney Plus and it was really good imo. It doesn’t do anything groundbreaking but it’s a type of show I want to binge........ but it’s weekly lol. Now onto watching the new episode of Mighty Ducks — Nicholas Janakas (@2005WhiteSox05) April 16, 2021

I absolutely love #BigShot this will be another successful Disney+ tv show! — Jared Cruz-Aedo (@jaredcruzaedo) April 16, 2021

I've only seen the first episode but #BigShot may be John Stamos's best career choice yet. — Diane Gordon (@thesurfreport) April 16, 2021

