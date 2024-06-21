'Big Smile And Beautiful Curls': John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Celebrate Their Son's 1st Birthday

John Legend’s Performance on Instagram: Yesterday the ‘All of Me’ singer decided to commemorate the first birthday of his youngest son Wren Alexander on Wednesday, 19th June. The EGOT holder, who became the third person in history to achieve the feat, posted several pictures that depicted the moment. There was one particular picture that showed Wren laughing with opened jaws and the mouth indicating whites of the teeth as he was laid on a baby swing.

More pictures allowed Wren to be seen laughing with their little 6-year-old brother, Miles in the crib, together with gorgeous mommy Chrissy Teigen on the boat and finally wearing very cute striped overalls.

For instance, the Legend from Legend’s caption looked at the theme s of Wren’s birthday and captioned, "Our Juneteenth baby with the big smile and beautiful curls, Wren Alexander, is 1 today!"

John Legend celebrates family and fatherhood

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are not shy of tying the knot as a couple or beginning a family as they are parents of four handsome children. Together, Au and Niklas are parents to Wren, their youngest; Miles, who is 6 years old; Luna, 8; and Esti, who is only 17 months old.

For Father’s Day, Chrissy lavished John with love on IG by posting both arm-in-arm and cute photos of him at the births of all four children. The mother of four captioned the carousel with a pun, writing, "Happy fourther’s day, Johnny! I’d put more but I’m proud of that as a caption and also you’re right next to me."

If we recall May, John Legend accompanied his older kids, particularly Miles and Luna during The Voice finale. Luna even gets to be an ‘entertainment tonight’ and interview on the red carpet, demonstrating cuteness and burgeoning curiosity.

The couple have always displayed this love for their children and how their children add to the blessed life they enjoy on their social media pages, and in public domains.

Luna Legend interviewed dad John before they walked the red carpet

Before John Legend and Luna walked the red carpet, Luna quizzed her dad on why she thinks that Team Legend will emerge victorious. John confidently said he could manage to get the tickets because he has a great team, and he has planned for Nathan’s performance which Luna enjoyed much last time.

Next, Luna continued with questions about what happens after the finale production is done. She asked her if there would be a party at your house. John said they would party right there on the studio compound with all the producers, crew, and everybody who was in a capacity that made the show a reality. He said they would come with a lot of bottles of his wine LVE and some donuts to make it more special.

Luna, as could be witnessed from the interaction, is an active participant and eager to know what her dad does and further, the celebrations that accompany such a big event.

