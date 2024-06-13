‘Big Thump Upstairs’: Goldie Hawn Reveals Her Horrific Experience of Two Break-Ins; Once When She Was Alone At Home

The legendary Goldie Hawn is happily married to another spectacular star, Kurt Russell. While they share a loving family and a big house, the Housesitter star has become a victim of not just one but two break-ins at their home in the past.

Let’s read what sort of horrific moments occurred those two times, as Hawn details the event that she experienced once when she was all alone.

Goldie Hawn talks about break-ins

Goldie Hawn has been the victim of two house break-ins, both of which occurred at her Los Angeles home, where she lives with her longtime loving partner and one of the biggest names in the Hollywood industry, Kurt Russell.

The Death Becomes Her star spoke of her terrifying experience while talking to Kelly Ripa during her appearance on the famous Sirius XM show Let’s Talk off Camera.

The first time her house was invaded was in the year 2020. As The First Wives Club actress explains, it might have happened when she and Russell had gone for dinner.

"We were gone maybe two hours and 20 minutes or something," Hawn stated. She then added that after coming back home, they both watched a movie together and after a few minutes, Hawn went to bed.

However, when she entered her room, she was shocked to notice that her closet had been raided.

Advertisement

“I just lost it," the Overboard actress exclaimed while detailing herself being in a state of shock.

She then stated that the robbers “had broken in from the balcony to our bedroom, our closets.”

The Oscar winner then added that the ones who had broken in had “knocked down my door, which is a safe door,” while also calling them “very sophisticated.”

Talking about what they had taken, Hawn mentioned that the robbers got “a lot of my goodies, if you know what I mean."

Goldie Hawn about the second incident

Not much later, the house was broken into again, as Goldie Hawn states, "It's gonna be about four months now.” However, this time, she was all by herself with her dog when she heard “this big thump upstairs."

“‘What the hell was that?' It was just like, was that a sonic boom? Did somebody jump somewhere?” the actress explained of what it sounded like.

Advertisement

The next day, as stated by Hawn, they figured out that the robbers were trying to break into the bedroom again.

Scared of her terrifying experiences, the 78-year-old star then told the host of the show that now she is “never without a guard."

ALSO READ: Who Is Goldie Hawn's Son Oliver Hudson? Know More About Actor As He Opens Up On Trauma Of Childhood With Mom