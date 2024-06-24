“Biggest Joy To Our Family”: John Travolta Shares Throwback Pic Of Pet Dog They Adopted On Oscars Night

John Travolta recently reflected on a special day in his family's life. It was the day they adopted their dog, Peanut. On Saturday, June 22, the 70-year-old actor shared a nostalgic photo on Instagram. This recalled how he and his 13-year-old son, Benjamin, brought Peanut home.

In his Instagram post, Travolta fondly remembered the occasion. In the photo, Travolta was dressed in a suit. He was holding Peanut, who was just a puppy at the time. He expressed how much joy Peanut has brought to their family since that memorable day.

John Travolta's touching tribute to Peanut

Travolta's post provoked strong emotions as it highlighted his close relationship with Peanut. He told a moving story from March 2022, when Jamie Lee Curtis and Peanut, then known as Mac and Cheese, shared the stage.

This incident occurred as part of Curtis' sincere tribute to the late Betty White, an ardent supporter of animal rights who died in December 2021. During the ceremony, Curtis, 65, demonstrated his unwavering commitment to animal welfare by showing the audience how much he cared for Peanut, the rescue puppy.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who was moved to tears, expressed Curtis's feelings about Betty White. She used Peanut as a moving example to show White's deep love and concern for both people and animals. Curtis stressed that a heartfelt way to carry on Betty White's legacy of kindness and compassion would be to adopt a rescue dog, like Paw Works' Mac and Cheese.

Curtis continued by revealing that Travolta announced on Instagram shortly after the Oscars that he and Benjamin had decided to bring Peanut into their family out of heartfelt consideration, demonstrating the enduring influence of Betty White's animal welfare advocacy.

Ben revealed on Instagram that he got a dog from the Betty White Oscar tribute. In his post, he thanked @pawworks and @curtisleejamie and included a picture of him and Benjamin cuddling with Peanut.

Since then, the actor—who is also the father of 24-year-old Ella Bleu and the late Jett, who died in January 2009—has posted updates about their travels with Peanut on social media. Travolta shared a picture of himself and Peanut riding in an aircraft earlier this year, with Travolta occupying the cockpit.

John Travolta's heartwarming bond with Peanut

Peanut, John Travolta's dog, had eagerly searched the plane and eventually found him in the cockpit, clearly delighted to be there. Travolta described himself as smiling broadly at the camera while Peanut sat comfortably on his lap.

In October 2023, Travolta also reminisced about sharing a slice of cheese pizza with Peanut and photographing the moment. He also shared another photo of the two cuddling in bed, emphasizing their close relationship.

John Travolta narrated a story in his caption about how Ben's dog, Peanut, has a special way of waking him up. Co-founder and executive director of Paw Works Chad Atkins spoke exclusively with PEOPLE about Peanut and her family after the 2022 Oscars. According to Atkins, Peanut and her littermates were brutally abandoned and left outside the Avenal Shelter in a box.

He was thankful for Peanut's good fortune, saying that she now lives a cozy and loving life with the Travolta family, a touching example of a "happily ever after" comeback.

The narrative of Atkins centers on Peanut's amazing transformation from a defenseless stray to a devoted home. This narrative demonstrates the positive effects of adoption on the lives of rescued animals, such as Peanut, who is now leading a loving and caring life.

