Bijou Phillips ‘loves’ Danny Masterson ‘and has no plans to file for divorce’ after sentencing? All you need to know

Danny Masterson, 47, was recently sentenced to 30 years in jail after being found guilty of two counts of rape. In a recent development, his wife Bijou Phillips, 43, has decided to stay married to the actor. The journey ahead for the couple, who got married in 2011, will be difficult as Masterson begins his prison sentence. The verdict has had a profound impact on Phillips, who made the decision to support her husband. She has found comfort in the love and support of her family and friends during this tough time.

Unwavering commitment to Danny Masterson

In the aftermath of Danny Masterson's sentencing, Bijou Phillips has expressed her unwavering commitment to their marriage. According to PEOPLE, sources report that she has been "distraught" since the conviction but remains steadfast in her decision not to get a divorce. Phillips, determined to be there for Masterson, has been in contact with his lawyer, with plans for appeals in the works as they navigate the legal process together. The source said "She has had a very difficult time since the conviction. She loves Danny and has no plans to file for divorce. She will be by his side for it all.”

A difficult journey

Bijou Phillips stood by Danny Masterson's side in the courtroom during his sentencing, where he received a 30-year prison term. Masterson blew a kiss to his wife before being taken into custody, Phillips was surrounded by other family members. The emotional toll of the verdict was evident as she left the Los Angeles courthouse, shielding her eyes behind sunglasses. The trial's outcome had come as a shock to her, as she had not anticipated Masterson's conviction and immediate remand.

The couple shares a daughter, Fianna Francis, aged 9, born on Valentine's Day in 2014. Despite the challenging circumstances, Phillips and Masterson have shared moments of family joy on social media. The path ahead is uncertain, but Bijou Phillips remains resolute in her decision to support her husband throughout this trying chapter of their lives.

