Bijou Phillips seeking spousal support from Danny Masterson as divorce documents show NO prenuptial agreement

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to rape

Bijou Phillips, 43, has filed for divorce from her husband, Danny Masterson, 47, well known for his role in That '70s Show. This comes after Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison at his retrial for rape. Phillips not only filed for divorce, but she also requested that the court "terminate the court's ability to grant support" to Masterson. The couple, who have been married for nearly 12 years, also has a 9-year-old daughter named Fianna, for whom Phillips is seeking full legal and physical custody according to PEOPLE.

Request for custody and asset division

Bijou Phillips clearly stated everything in her divorce file, arguing that she should be allowed full legal and physical custody of their daughter, while Masterson would have visiting rights. Furthermore, Phillips chose to have their assets distributed as separate property by the court, with no reference to a prenuptial agreement in the proceedings. The divorce petition listed "irreconcilable differences" as the grounds for their divorce, with a separation date of "TBD." Phillips requested that Masterson be responsible for covering her attorney's fees.

Legal statements and reactions

Peter A. Lauzon, Phillips' attorney, offered insights into the divorce situation, emphasizing that Phillips's top priority remains her daughter. Lauzon acknowledged the challenging period that the marriage and family had endured, highlighting Masterson's consistent support for Phillips during her toughest times.

This divorce saga unfolded after Phillips attended Masterson's sentencing on September 7. The emotional courtroom scene saw Masterson blowing a kiss to his wife before being led away to prison. Despite the distressing circumstances, Phillips is determined to stay hopeful, engaging with her husband's legal team in planning appeals. Masterson's conviction, consisting of two counts of rape, was handed down by a jury at Los Angeles Superior Court in May, with a hung jury on a third count. Masterson's attorney, Tom Mesereau, had expressed confidence in his client's eventual exoneration during the trial. These legal proceedings were preceded by allegations against Masterson dating back to 2020, which led to his removal from the showbiz industry and the Netflix series The Ranch.

