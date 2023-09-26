Bijou Phillips's attorney refutes allegations of separation from Danny Masterson 5 years before conviction

In recent news, there has been speculation regarding the living arrangements of Bijou Phillips and Danny Masterson leading up to Masterson's rape conviction. Phillips' attorney has stepped forward to clarify the situation, shedding light on a previously undisclosed aspect of their relationship.

Bijou Phillips' recent divorce filing

Bijou Phillips, aged 43, filed for divorce from Danny Masterson earlier this month, a move that sparked questions about their living arrangements. Court documents related to the divorce proceedings raised eyebrows as they listed a separate address for the couple's 9-year-old daughter, Fianna. According to these documents, Fianna was said to have lived exclusively with her mother in Santa Ynez, California, from 2018 to the present day.

Clarification by Phillips' attorney

However, Phillips' lawyer, Peter Lauzon, provided much-needed clarification on September 23, emphasizing that Danny Masterson, aged 47, had indeed been residing on the same property, despite not being explicitly mentioned in the paperwork. Lauzon told Page Six that Masterson's absence from the documents was due to the fact that he is not currently living on the property. When asked whether Masterson had lived with Phillips and their daughter before his incarceration, Lauzon affirmed, "Yes, of course he was."

Bijou Phillips' letter to the judge Charlaine F. Olmedo

Phillips herself alluded to this move in a letter addressed to Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo ahead of Masterson's sentencing. The actor had faced accusations from multiple women dating back to the early 2000s, ultimately resulting in his conviction in May on two counts of rape and a 30-year prison sentence.

It's worth highlighting that Masterson had vehemently denied the allegations against him in the past. In a 2017 interview with Us Weekly, he stated, "From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit." Masterson stressed the importance of the presumption of innocence until proven guilty, particularly in the face of accusations.

In contrast, Phillips had spoken favorably of her husband's commitment to their family while appealing for a reduced sentence. In a letter obtained by The Underground Bunker, which specializes in news about Scientology, Phillips praised Masterson's efforts to create a flourishing vineyard on their Santa Ynez farm, highlighting his dedication to their family's well-being.

The divorce filing

Despite her previous support, Bijou Phillips initiated divorce proceedings following 12 years of marriage, coinciding with Masterson's sentencing. She sought full legal and physical custody of their daughter, requested the court to divide their assets as separate property, and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. Additionally, she requested that Masterson cover her attorneys' fees.

Peter Lauzon, Phillips' attorney, acknowledged the difficult circumstances surrounding the divorce, stating, "Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter. This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during the most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter."

