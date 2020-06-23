Bikini clad Britney Spears sports a face mask as she soaks up the sun with boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam Asghari stepped out for a fun beach day and sported face masks as they soaked up the sun.

Britney Spears stepped out of her house to enjoy a beach day with Sam Asghari. While the couple soaked up the sun, they did not forget about the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. They paired their beach wears with a mask to stay away from the deadly virus. Spear took to social media to share a few pictures from her day on the sand. “All you need is love and the beach,” she wrote in the caption tagging her beau.

The songstress posted a series of pictures in which the couple can be seen sporting face masks. One of the pictures featured the two holding hands while taking a walk on the beach. According to People, they have been dating since 2017. In another picture, they can be seen laying on the towels side-by-side and posing for camera. Sam too shared the pictures on his Instagram handle and in the caption wrote, “What is it about the beach that makes you forget everything @britneyspears."

Check out the post:

Sam and Britney were reportedly practicing self-isolation together. But they were had to spend two weeks apart after she paid a visit to family in Louisiana and had quarantine for two weeks after coming back.

"I have been quarantining since I got back from Louisiana weeks ago …. so basically I haven’t seen my boyfriend @samasghari in what feels like a lifetime !!!! I have actually lost weight from missing him … now none of my pants or shorts fit! Guess that’s what missing someone can do …. who else is experiencing this ?!" Spears wrote on Instagram in April, expressing how much she missed Sam.

