Bill and Hillary Clinton Anniversary: 5 lesser known facts about the couple's love story

Bill and Hillary Clinton's relationship has definitely had its ups and downs, but in the end, they remain one of history's most charming first couples. In her memoir, What Happened, Hillary Clinton, according to Vogue, described how her husband Bill assisted her in the immediate wake of her shocking election defeat in a passage. The peek inside her private moments after her concession speech was unforgettable, but it was Clinton's final remark that stuck with readers the most. Clinton wrote, "I was grateful for the one billionth time that I had a husband who was good company not just in happy times but sad ones as well." That is the sign of a healthy marriage, and in the Clintons' case, it has lasted 46 years now. But for Bill and Hillary, the first time they met doesn't seem so long ago.

1. The Meet

Bill and Hillary met at Yale University in 1970 following many visits to the school's library. The pair embarked on their first date only a few days after meeting.

2. The Proposal

Bill accompanied Hillary on her first foreign vacation after graduating from law school in 1973. Bill proposed on the beaches of Ennerdale when the couple was on holiday in England. Hillary rejected the proposal, stating that she loved him but wanted time to think about it. Bill proposed again after receiving a "no" the first time. However, Hillary relocated to Arkansas when they returned from Europe to find work. Hillary went to visit her family after not having much luck, and on the way to the airport, she fell in love with a house in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Bill purchased the small house a few weeks later and asked her to move in with him, thinking she would then agree to marry him. Hillary finally agreed.

3. The Wedding

On October 11, 1975, the soon-to-be Clintons married in the living room of their new house. 15 people attended the tiny, private wedding. Following the wedding, some hundred guests gathered in the newlyweds' garden for a celebration.

4. The Sad

During Bill Clinton's first presidential campaign, allegations circulated that he had a mistress named Gennifer Flowers. Flowers said they had been together for 12 years, but Clinton denied it. In a famous "60 Minutes" joint appearance in 1992, Bill Clinton admitted his marriage had problems but ultimately defended it, "You're looking at two people who love each other. This is not an arrangement or an understanding. This is a marriage."

5. The Happy

On September 27, 2014, their only daughter, Chelsea, gave birth to their only granddaughter, Charlotte, which marked a turning point in the Clintons' relationship. That day, the Clintons issued a statement in which they said that they are "blessed, grateful, and so happy to be the grandparents of a beautiful girl."

