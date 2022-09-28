Bill and Hillary Clinton dine at Priyanka Chopra's restaurant; Bump into Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
The Clintons "said hi to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who were enjoying a date night" at Priyanka Chopra's restaurant in New York.
The Clintons are big fans of Indian food, it seems! According to Page Six, Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton enjoyed dinner with friends at Priyanka Chopra's restaurant in New York's Flatiron District on Monday, i.e. September 26. It also looks like PeeCee's restaurant is attracting many a celebrity diners as spotted on the same day as The Clintons were Chopra's brother-in-law and sister-in-law Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, and Mike Tyson.
While Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner indulged in a romantic date night, Mike Tyson brought his crew out to celebrate a friend's birthday. A googly-eyed diner informed Page Six, "People watching [on Monday] was on 100! They were dining there separately. It was bizarre." As for Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, guests didn't shy away from asking them for photos. A restaurant insider informed that the former first couple was more than happy to oblige photo requests. "Hillary and Bill had a fun evening, laughing with friends," the insider revealed before adding that upon arrival, they also "said hi to Sophie and Joe, who were enjoying a date night."
Looks like PeeCee's restaurant has surely turned into the go-to hotspot for celebrities in New York!
Meanwhile, last week, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoyed a dinner date night with close friends and family members at PeeCee's NYC restaurant including Joe Jonas, Malala Yousafzai and Huma Abedin. The lovebirds made the streets of NYC their own personal runway as they brought their fashion A-game. PeeCee's recent New York trip was extra special as it was the first time that her and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie visited the Big Apple.
