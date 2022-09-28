Bill and Hillary Clinton dine at Priyanka Chopra's restaurant; Bump into Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

The Clintons are big fans of Indian food, it seems! According to Page Six, Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton enjoyed dinner with friends at Priyanka Chopra's restaurant in New York's Flatiron District on Monday, i.e. September 26. It also looks like PeeCee's restaurant is attracting many a celebrity diners as spotted on the same day as The Clintons were Chopra's brother-in-law and sister-in-law Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, and Mike Tyson.

While Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner indulged in a romantic date night, Mike Tyson brought his crew out to celebrate a friend's birthday. A googly-eyed diner informed Page Six, "People watching [on Monday] was on 100! They were dining there separately. It was bizarre." As for Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, guests didn't shy away from asking them for photos. A restaurant insider informed that the former first couple was more than happy to oblige photo requests. "Hillary and Bill had a fun evening, laughing with friends," the insider revealed before adding that upon arrival, they also "said hi to Sophie and Joe, who were enjoying a date night."