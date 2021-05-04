Bill and Melinda Gates are getting a divorce after 27 years of marriage; Couple announce in a joint statement

On Monday, Bill and Melinda Gates announced in a joint statement that they have filed for divorce after 27 years of marriage, three children, and one global foundation.

The entire statement read, “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and we will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates to divorce after 27 years. Statement below: pic.twitter.com/4wc267WeXh — Luke Addis (@mrlkdds) May 3, 2021

It was a meeting in 1987 at the New York trade show where Bill and Melinda met and later started dating. Melinda was working in Microsoft as General Manager of Information products in the ’90s. In 1994, the couple got married at an exotic wedding in Hawaii and two years later Melinda quit Microsoft and decided to focus on the family. The prolific Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was established in 2000 and by 2014, it was estimated that they have poured in over $28 billion in the foundation. In 2020 when the fight against the COVID 19 began, the foundation donated $250 million for various aspects of the pandemic.

