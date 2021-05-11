Bill and Melinda Gates Divorce: Here's all you need to know about Chinese interpreter Zhe 'Shelly' Wang

Who is Bill Gates' interpreter Zhe 'Shelly' Wang, who has been rumoured to be the reason for his divorce from Melinda Gates. Read more to know.

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates recently announced they will be divorcing after 27 years of marriage. There have been several speculations making the rounds relating to reasons for the high-profile divorce. Among them is also Bill's interpreter Zhe Shelly Wang. It has been reported that she shared a close relationship with Bill and while the rumours continue to spread, Wang recently shared a statement denying any role in the philanthropic couple's divorce.

As per Page Six, Wang wrote on Chinese microblogging website Weibo, "I thought that the rumours would go away by themselves, but I did not expect the rumours to become more and more crazily spread." She also thanked those who helped dispel the rumours relating to her involvement in Gates' divorce. As for Bill and Melinda, the couple in their joint statement announcing their divorce wrote, "We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives."

While Zhe Shelly Wang has clarified her stance relating to the Gates divorce, netizens are now curious to know more about her and why her name popped up amid one of the biggest divorces in the business industry. Let's take a look at Wang's work and other interesting details about her.

Wang's work with the Gates foundation

Zhe "Shelly" Wang works as an interpreter for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and has been at the organization since 2015 as per reports. The 36-year-old is unmarried and is based in Seattle. According to Fox News, Wang is fluent in multiple languages including Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Russian and Spanish.

Zhe Shelly Wang's career

The Chinese interpreter was reportedly born in Guangzhou and later moved to the United States. As per reports, Wang's LinkedIn profile which has now been deactivated stated that she got her business degree from Brigham Young University, and prior to making a career as a translator, she also owned a restaurant in Utah.

Apart from the Gates Foundation, she has also been an interpreter for Monterey Institute of International Studies, TED conferences, Yale School of Management and Harvard Business School.

While Shelly has already clarified that she has no involvement whatsoever in Bill and Melinda's divorce, the interpreter has further also received support from her friends. As per Daily Mail, Li Donglei, who is friends with Wang, defended her in a blog post saying, "She is a former colleague of mine, a very clean girl, and a person I admire. I don't believe she would get involved in other people's marriages."

It still remains unclear as to why Wang's name was dragged in the Gates divorce matter. With Wang's recent clarification, it is expected that the rumours will settle soon.

ALSO READ: Chinese interpreter denies to have played a role in Bill and Melinda Gates divorce; Says she’s ‘innocent’

Share your comment ×