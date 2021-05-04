Bill and Melinda Gates divorce sparks a meme fest on Twitter; Netizens react with their funny bones

Bill and Melinda Gates file for a divorce after being together for 27 years and having three children. The couple released a joint statement and netizens started a meme fest about the founder of Microsoft.

The news of Bill and Melinda Gates’s divorce has sent a frenzy on the internet soon as Bill Gates tweeted the news as the joint statement by the couple. In a matter of no time, netizens kicked in their creativity on expressing their amusement and disappointment over the news. The amusement was of course showcased in the form of memes and the internet decided to have their fun with the news. Some people were seen criticizing one of the partners in the marriage while others simply used the beloved brand Microsoft as a metaphor and commented their viewpoints about the divorce.

Celebrities were also shell shocked by the immediacy of the news and one of them is prolific Piers Morgan who was one of the first ones to react to the news. He took to Twitter and perhaps found himself at a loss of words where he just wrote “Wow>>” on Bill Gates’s tweet. The couple in their joint statement had tweeted, “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage.” Here’s how the netizens reacted through memes and statements.

Bill Gates logging into his marriage this morning pic.twitter.com/DOBUKjF9By — (@grandoldmemes) May 3, 2021

So what I’M hearing is that one of the world’s top billionaires is now single and available. *freshens breath*#billgatesdivorce — Ian MacKinnon (@Radioian) May 3, 2021

“Seeing Bill and Melinda Gates not Excel at their relationship has me like “Word?” I wish our Windows weren’t closed but you made it a PowerPoint to stay away. Here’s hoping your future has a better Outlook.” #billgates #billgatesdivorce pic.twitter.com/ROvGnWaj9F — MaalKin (@hudaism) May 3, 2021

I wonder if Bill and Melinda tried unplugging their marriage for a minute and plugging it back in? #billgatesdivorce — Thwarted by Jazz (@ThwartedJ) May 3, 2021

Further in their admission of the divorce, they wrote, “Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and we will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”

Also Read| Piers Morgan reacts to Bill and Melinda Gates divorce after 27 years of marriage as the news blows out

Share your comment ×