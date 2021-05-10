Bill and Melinda Gates to Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas: 8 celebrity couples with huge age gaps between them

These celebrity couples prove that age gap doesn't matter when it comes to love. Read on to look at Hollywood couples with big age differences.

They say age is just a number and many people hold this concept to be true especially when it comes to matters of the heart. Gone are the days when one would be perturbed by the notion of having an older partner, in fact, people are known to often cite celebrity examples whilst talking about marriage and relationships among people with big age gaps.

Celebrity couples have certainly shown it to the world that age gaps don't matter when it comes to commitment and several famous personalities have been in relationships with or been married to partners who are significantly older or younger than them. A recent example would be one of the most talked-about celebrity couples, and Nick Jonas. The duo is ten years apart but that hardly changes anything for the couple's love-filled romance.

Among other couples, Bill Gates and Melinda Gates too have had a 9 nine-year age gap between them and the duo did manage to pull off a happy marriage for 27 years before recently heading for divorce. In Hollywood, one can easily find celeb couples who may have a big age difference but have remained committed over the years. Here's a look at some of the couples who have a big enough age difference between them.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

The couple is known to make hearts flutter with their adorable chemistry every time they step out together. Priyanka Chopra,38, and Nick Jonas, 28 have been married for two years now and despite being ten years apart in age, they never seem like they're not on the same page. The duo is couple goals for many who wish to be in a May-December romance like them.

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates may be splitting now but the couple successfully pulled off marriage for over 27 years. The duo shares an age gap of 9 years and that never seemed to have caused an issue for them. Bill and Melinda have been clear about their responsibilities and even matched when it comes to their thoughts of giving back to the community.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are an ideal couple when it comes being the coolest partners to each other. The duo never shy away from poking fun at one another. Despite an age gap of 11 years between them, Blake and Ryan's romance looks no less than a fairytale one.

Jay-Z and Beyonce

Known to be one of the biggest celebrity couples, Jay-Z and Beyonce are absolute commitment goals. The duo has an age gap of 12 years. Jay-Z and Beyonce have been together for almost 20 years. Over the years, the duo has been through a lot together and continue to support each other in the best way possible.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are the much-in-love couple who tied the knot in 2019 and also welcomed their daughter Lyla. Katherine, 31, married the 41-year-old Avengers: Endgame star on June 8, 2019. Like Priyanka and Nick, Chris and Katherine too are ten years apart but share an adorable bond that is often reflected in their love-filled pictures.

Amal and George Clooney

George Clooney surprised everyone when he married Amal Clooney in 2014. The couple's 17-year age gap was a point of major discussion at the time but over the years, Amal and George have become one of the most loved couples. The couple are also proud parents to twins, Ella and Alexander.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi

Talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres has been married to model Portia de Rossi since 2008 though the couple has been together since 2004. Among same-sex couples, Ellen and Portia's romance has been a great inspiration. DeGeneres, 63, and de Rossi, 48 have been Hollywood's beloved couples since long.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

If there's one couple that truly shows age is just a number and that love has nothing to do with it, it is Michael and Catherine. The duo has been married for over 20 years and their 25-year age gap between them is probably the least interesting thing about them. Revealing the secret to their happy and long marriage, Zeta-Jones previously told People, "Our humor is just long-lasting."

Which of these celebrity couples with a huge age gap is your favourite? Tell us in comments!

Credits :Getty Images

