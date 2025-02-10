Bill Belichick and Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Join Ben Affleck and More in Dunkin's Super Bowl Ad: WATCH

Jordan Hudson, the 24-year-old girlfriend of former New England Patriots owner Bill Belichick, made her Super Bowl commercial debut recently.

Hudson appeared alongside her boyfriend, 72, in a new Dunkin’ Super Bowl 2025 ad starring brothers and actors Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck. The ad showed the pair reviving the DunKings—the Dunkin’-themed boy band that first appeared during last year’s championship game.

The brothers—dressed in head-to-toe Dunkin’ gear—sign autographs at a fan event in the commercial when a boy approaches and asks about the whereabouts of previous bandmates Matt Damon and Tom Brady.

“Forget them suckers,” Ben, 52, responded in a thick Boston accent. “Matt Damon and Tom Brady don’t have the heart of a champion. We get a new squad—Dunkin’ sequel!”

“Afflecks and Belichick,” the Batman actor continued as the camera panned out to reveal Bill and Jordan—also dressed in top-to-bottom Dunkin’ outfits—pumping their fists.

Ben then leaned forward and revealed that they had a fourth member on the way. The shot then cuts to Jeremy Strong, who is literally brewing himself in a barrel of Dunkin’ coffee grinds in an attempt to “find the character” like the method actor that he is.

The very famous doughnut brand also released a seven-minute extended version of the ad, which featured Jay and Silent Bob stars Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes, along with Donnie Wahlberg.

The ad wasn't the first time Jordan and Bill have found themselves in the spotlight in the days leading up to the football finale in New Orleans. The pair’s relationship—specifically their 48-year age gap—served as the inspiration for a joke in Snoop Dogg’s monologue during the NFL Honors on Thursday, February 6. The rapper, 53, said he had been a football fan since before Belichick’s girlfriend was born. The comment was met with riotous laughter from the crowd and a look of shock and amusement from Jordan, who sat beside Bill in a glittering silver dress.

The pair reportedly met in February 2021 while Jordan was a college student. Their relationship was first made public in June 2024, and they made their red carpet-debut six months later at a gala for the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

Bill was previously in a long-term relationship with Linda Holliday. The duo dated for 16 years.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles faced off in the 2025 Super Bowl. The showdown aired live on Fox, with the latter team beating the former 40-22.