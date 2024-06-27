Bill Cobbs Looks Happy In His Last Photo Shared By His Niece Celebrating His 90th Birthday

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Bill Cobbs, a legendary actor, left an iconic legacy as he passed away on June 25, 2024. The veteran performer will forever be remembered for starring in several hit projects, gracing the audience's minds with his screen presence.

The passing of The Bodyguard actor shocked many people. It came just days after he celebrated his 90th birthday. His niece, Bethany, shared the last photo of the legend on her social media, celebrating his birthday.

Bill Cobbs's niece shares the last picture of the late actor

The Night at the Museum actor celebrated his 90th birthday on June 16, which also happened to be Father's Day.

According to The Sun, his niece Bethany took to her social media to post about the birthday celebration of the veteran film star. Cobbs appeared to be sitting peacefully in a big brown chair in the photo. She captured a very candid moment where he was laughing along with other members of the family. She tagged the actor's brother, Thomas, and his nephew, T.J.

A week after this picture was shared, Cobbs passed away. Thomas shared the news about his death via Facebook, revealing that he died peacefully in his California home on June 25.

He wrote, "A beloved partner, big brother, uncle, surrogate parent, godfather, and friend, Bill recently and happily celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by cherished loved ones."

The pastor continued, stating that as a family, they are comforted knowing that Bill has found peace and eternal rest with his Heavenly Father. The pastor further added, "We ask for your prayers and encouragement during this time."

An insight into Bill Cobbs's life and career

Bill Cobbs was born on June 16, 1934, in Cleveland, Ohio. Actor James Baskett was his second cousin.

Before pursuing acting, he served in the U.S. Air Force, working as a radar technician for eight years. He also worked in office products at IBM and sold cars in Ohio.

When he turned 36, he moved to New York to pursue a career in acting. To support himself, he did multiple jobs, including being a cab driver, selling toys, repairing office equipment, and performing odd jobs, according to Wikipedia.

He got his first professional stage acting role in Ride a Black Horse. In 1974, he made his first onscreen debut in the film titled The Taking of Pelham One Two Three. After that, there was no looking back as he continued to appear in multiple onscreen projects.

According to Wikipedia, his last on-screen role was in 2020. He appeared in the two-part finale episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., playing the role of an elderly S.H.I.E.L.D. agent.

The actor had an extensive career spanning multiple decades, showcasing his capability as an actor and his love for his craft.

