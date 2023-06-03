Bill Cosby accused of sexual assault; Former Playboy model claims the actor drugged her

Bill Cosby is being accused of sexual assault by a woman who has filed a suit against him. The claimant is a former Playboy model who alleged that the actor drugged and sexually assaulted her. Bill Cosby has been accused of sexual assault, sexual harassment, and rape by more than 60 women since 2014.

Bill Cosby accused of sexual assault

A former Playboy model named Victoria Valentino has filed a lawsuit against actor Bill Cosby. She claimed that the actor had drugged her and sexually assaulted her in his home in 1969. Victoria, 80, filed a suit against Cosby on Thursday under a law that suspends the statute of limitations when it comes to sexual abuse claims, also known as a "look back law."

Associated Press reports that Victoria claimed she and Cosby met at a cafe where he approached her after he spotted her crying over the death of her 6-year-old son. Cosby then offered to take Victoria and her friend to a spa treatment. The former Playboy model alleged that Bill then gave both the women a pill when they were having dinner together. She recalled that Cosby reasoned the pill would make them "feel better."

Victoria claimed that Bill drove them both to his home, and she was woken up by the sight of him sexually assaulting her friend. Later he "engaged in forced sexual intercourse" with Victoria as she was not able to do anything due to the effects of the drugs.

Bill Cosby responds to the claims

The spokesperson of the actor released a statement to Entertainment Tonight in response to the claims. Andrew Wyatt denied all the accusations made by Victoria and claimed that the lawsuit was filed "without any proof or facts." He criticized while adding that the "look back window" laws "are a sheer violation of all American’s [sic] Constitutional Rights."

Andrew further stated, "What graveyard can Mr. Cosby visit in order to dig up potential witnesses to testify on his behalf? America is continuing to see that this a formula to make sure that no more Black Men in America accumulate the American Dream that was secured by Mr. Cosby."

This is not the first time Bill Cosby has been accused of sexual assault. The actor was involved in a civil trial found liable for the sexual assault of a 16-year-old at the Playboy Mansion in 1975. The jury awarded the plaintiff Judy Huth $500,000. Since 2014, more than 60 women have alleged Bill Cosby of sexual assault, sexual harassment, and rape.

