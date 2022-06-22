Bill Cosby found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor in 1975, civil jury delivers verdict

Content Warning: This article includes references to sexual harassment, rape, trauma and self-harm.

A civil jury found Bill Cosby guilty of sexually abusing a minor at the Playboy mansion in 1975. The jury ruled in favour of Judy Huth, whose attorney, Gloria Allred, hailed their win as a step toward "real change" as reported by Variety. The comedian has been ordered to pay USD 500,000 although no punitive compensation has been awarded by jury.

Following the verdict delivered by the civil jury, Huth addressed the media and said, "I was elated. It’s been so many years, so many tears, it’s just a long time coming." She also maintained that she was grateful to the jury according to Variety. Huth, now 64, accused Cosby of calling her and a friend to the Playboy mansion a few days after meeting them in a park. She alleged that Cosby got her alone in a bedroom and forced her into a sexual act.

The case verdict also seems a landmark one since it was noted by Huth's attorney, Gloria Allred that it is the first to go to trial under the Child Victims Act, which protects adult survivors of child sex abuse to come forward and hold their abuser accountable years later.

Following the verdict, Cosby's spokesperson issued a statement saying, "We have always maintained that Judy Huth, Gloria Allred and their cohorts fabricated these false accusations, in order to force Mr Cosby to finance their racist mission against successful and accomplished Black Men in America. Mr Cosby continues to maintain his innocence and will vigorously fight these false accusations so that he can get back to bringing the pursuit of happiness, joy and laughter to the world", via Variety.

In the trial verdict, nine jurors reportedly voted that they agreed that Cosby’s conduct was motivated by an "unnatural or abnormal sexual interest in a minor" while announcing the final judgement.

ALSO READ: Bill Cosby's accusers & attorney's who fought Me Too case 'disgusted' & 'disappointed' over his release