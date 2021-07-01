Bill Cosby freed after US court quashes his sexual assault conviction, allowing his release: Report

Comic Bill Cosby was arrested in 2015. Pennsylvania court overturned Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction on Wednesday.

Pennsylvania’s highest court has overturned Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction and allowed him to be released from the prison on Wednesday. According to a report in the Times of India, the courts quashed the charges against Bill mentioning that he never should have faced charges after striking a non-prosecution deal with a previous district attorney more than 15 years ago. The Pennsylvania court issued its decision after Bill had served more than two years from his 3-10 year sentence after he got convicted in 2018. Bill Cosby got released from a state prison in Shippack, Pennsylvania.

As mentioned in the Times of India report, Bill arrived at his Stanley stone mansion in Elkins Park an hour after getting freed from the prison. He reportedly came out of a white SUV and walked into the house wearing a short-sleeved shirt with the assistance of another person. Bill Cosby as a comedian and actor was one of the most successful. One of his characters as a loving husband and father in ‘The Cosby Show’ got very popular during the 1980s. Due to his popularity, Bill was nicknamed ‘America’s dad’. Bill amassed a fortune of over $400 million by spending over five decades in the entertainment industry.

Bill Cosby’s conviction was seen as a watershed movement during the MeToo considering many women came forward with an array of allegations against him over a period of decades. According to a report in Times of India, Montgomery County district attorney Kevin Steele who filed charges against Bill in 2015 issued a statement and said, “My hope is that this decision will not dampen the reporting of sexual assaults by victims. We still believe that no one is above the law including those who are rich, famous, and powerful”.

