Bill Cosby says 'I have always maintained my innocence' in his first statement after prison release

After being released from prison following the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's controversial decision to overturn his sexual assault conviction, Bill Cosby broke his silence, thanking his "fans, supporters and friends who stood by" him in a Twitter statement.

*Content Warning* The article contains references to sexual assault

Amid major uproar when it comes to Bill Cosby's prison release on Wednesday, i.e. June 30, following his sexual assault conviction being overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, the 83-year-old comedian broke his silence in a Twitter statement. "I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence," Bill penned while sharing an image of himself raising his fist in the air.

While there are those who have openly raged about the Pennsylvania SC's controversial decision, Cosby went on to thank those that supported him. "Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law. #BillCosby," he further tweeted. Bill had served almost three years of a 10-year prison sentence in prison. In a criminal case, Andrea Constand had testified that she was drugged and sexually assaulted by The Cosby Show star, via People.

It was Andrea and five other women's testimony that aided in jurors' decision to convict Cosby in 2018 on three counts of aggravated assault. While similar allegations against Bill were put forth by more than 60 women outside the courtroom, the allegations were denied by Cosby's defense.

As for why the decision was overturned, the reason is an agreement Bill had made back in 2005 with then-Montgomery County district attorney Bruce Castor. According to the agreement, if Cosby sat for a deposition in a civil case that Constand had brought, then he'd be immune from criminal prosecution. Bruce shared with People that because he didn't believe there was enough evidence to get a conviction, he had declined to prosecute Bill in a criminal case.

If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

