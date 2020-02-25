Bill Cosby supports convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein from jail? Find Out

After a lengthy trial, Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape and sexual assault on February 24, 2020. While people have been appreciating the verdict on social media, it seems like Bill Cosby thinks the decision was unjust. Following the verdict, a new post on Bill’s Instagram account slammed the judgment. In the post, Bill’s publicist, Andrew Wyatt, reacted to the verdict and raised some questions about the judicial process. “This is not shocking because these jurors were not sequestered, which gave them access to media coverage and the sentiments of public opinion,” the statement read.

In the post, Wyatt stated that the disgraced Hollywood producer, who has been accused by multiple alleged sexual assault victims, did not receive an impartial trial. “There’s no way you would have anyone believe that Mr. Weinstein was going to receive a fair and impartial trial. Also, this judge showed that he wanted a conviction by sending the jurors back to deliberate, after they were hung on many of the counts,” he added. After carefully considering all the testimonies and pieces of evidence, Harvey was found guilty by the jury that consisted of seven men, five women. He was declared guilty of forcibly performing oral sex on former Project Runway staffer Mimi Haleyi and raping aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

Check out the post here:

“Here’s the question that should haunt all Americans, especially wealthy and famous men...Where do we go in this country to find fairness and impartiality in the judicial system; and where do we go in this country to find Due Process? Lastly, if the #metoo movement isn’t just about Becky [White women], I would challenge #metoo and ask them to go back 400+ years and tarnish the names of those oppressors that raped slaves. This is a very sad day in the American Judicial System,” he concluded the statement.

