Bill Cosby's publicist slams Eddie Murphy for his SNL monologue; Here's Why

Bill Cosby’s publicist has slammed Eddie Murphy for poking fun at Cosby in his latest SNL monologue.

Bill Cosby’s publicist is blasting Eddie Murphy for poking fun at the disgraced comedian in his latest Saturday Night Live monologue. Andrew Wyatt, Cosby’s spokesperson who stood by his side during his recent rape trials, posted a statement on Instagram on December 23, accusing Murphy of betraying African Americans just to gain approval from a white audience. He even called Murphy a “Hollywood slave.” The statement came as a response to Murphy’s SNL monologue.

Hosting the show after almost 35 years, in his monologue, Murphy spoke about all the things that have changed in the past few years. Taking an obvious jibe at the Cosby’s rape trial, Murphy said: “If you told me 30 years ago that I'd be this boring stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I wouldn't have took that bet." The comedian also went on to imitate the disgraced actor, asking the audience, "Who is America’s Dad now?"

While the audience clearly found the comment funny and welcomed it with a huge round of applause and laughter, the joke did not go down well Cosby’s publicist. “Mr. Cosby became the first Black to win an Emmy for his role in I Spy and Mr. Cosby broke color barriers in the Entertainment Industry, so that Blacks like Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappell, Kevin Hart and et al., could have an opportunity to showcase their talents for many generations to come,” Wyatt wrote in the statement.

“Murphy would take this glorious moment of returning to SNL and make disparaging remarks against Mr. Cosby. One would think that Mr. Murphy was given his freedom to leave the plantation, so that he could make his own decisions; but he decided to sell himself back to being a Hollywood Slave,” he added.

In the post, Wyatt also stated that Cosby rose to fame after Cosby used comedy to humanize all races, religions and genders. “Hopefully, you will be amenable to having a meeting of the minds conversation, in order to discuss how we can use our collective platforms to enhance Black people rather than bringing all of us down together,” he wrote in conclusion.

Cosby is currently serving a three-to-10-year state prison term for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. After the case came into light, numerous other women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against the comedian. While the allegations say otherwise, Cosby has constantly maintained that he is innocent.

