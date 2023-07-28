Bill Cunningham, Barbie legend and the original voice of Ken passes away at 96

Bill Cunningham, the iconic voice behind Barbie's beloved boyfriend, Ken, and a talented singer once supported by Fred Astaire, has passed away. The unfortunate news comes days after the release of Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie, which has massively helped resurrect the public's interest in the iconic dolls.

Bill Cunningham dies at the age of 96

Bill Cunningham, renowned as the original voice of Ken in the famous Barbie commercials during the 1960s, passed away on July 15 at his residence in West Hollywood, confirmed by his agency. In addition to his iconic role, he was also a co-founder of the CESD Talent Agency (Cunningham Escott Slevin Doherty), which stands as one of the industry's best-known commercial and voice-over talent agencies.

CESD partners Ken Slevin and Paul Doherty put out a statement saying, "Bill set the template for client and customer service, particularly in commercial, voice-over, and print."

Cunningham's partners talked about his kind personality and the impact he had on his circle of people. They said, "He was a warm, gregarious, classy man who made a positive impact on all those he represented and employed. It was our honor to know him and to learn from him."

Life of Bill Cunningham

Bill Cunningham, the celebrated voice artist, was born in San Francisco in 1927. He embarked on a journey to Hollywood at a young age. But before that, he interestingly served in the United States Navy during World War II on a minesweeper ship.

Later on, Cunningham pursued a singing career, performing with the Fort Emory Drum and Bugle Corp during his Pacific theatre tour. Returning home, he started his singing career on NBC's Voices of Walter Schumann and The Tennessee Ernie Ford Show. He further showcased his talent by contributing to movie soundtracks for Fox, Paramount, and Warner Bros.

Cunningham's biggest accolade at the time though, came, when he gained fame as the voice of Barbie's boyfriend, Ken.

In 1962, he released his first album titled, I'm Always Chasing Rainbows, and a year later, he founded one of the first talent agencies for voice actors in Los Angeles, the Pacific Artists Agency. Using his savings, he established the agency, initially signing 10 voice-over actors.

The singer is survived by his nieces and nephews, Kirk, Kevin, Kristen, Janet, Barbara, and Debbie.

