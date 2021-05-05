Bill Gates' 25th wedding anniversary wish for Melinda Gates was to spend '25 more years laughing together'

While Bill Gates and Melinda Gates are another couple biting the dust and heading for divorce, we go back to January 1, 2019, when the then lovebirds had celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Twitter with romantic wishes for each other.

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates took to the wee hours of May 4 morning IST announcing their separation after 27 years of marriage. Their divorce definitely comes as a shocker to everyone because their love story demanded a happily ever after. "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the ex-couple wrote in their joint statement, which was shared on Instagram, revealing how difficult a decision it was to take.

However, before their marriage reached its breaking point, Bill and Melinda had once envisioned what their future would look like together through romantic wedding anniversary wishes to each other on social media. We go back to January 1, 2019, when the then lovebirds celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary and took to Twitter to wish each other. Melinda had shared a candid snap from their wedding where the pair is seen heartily laughing together. "Happy anniversary, @BillGates! Twenty-five years and three kids later, we’re still laughing this hard," Melinda tweeted. Bill and Melinda have three children: Jennifer Katharine, 25, Rory John, 21, and Phoebe Adele, 18.

Responding to his darling wife, Bill had shared, "Happy anniversary, @melindagates. I can’t wait to spend 25 more years laughing together. You can check out Bill Gates and Melinda Gates' endearing 25th wedding anniversary wishes for each other on Twitter HERE.

Given how the couple was so in love back then, even after 25 years of togetherness, no one could have imagined that just two years later, the couple would be heading to splitsville.

As for Bill and Melinda's impending divorce proceedings, their case will be reviewed this September. Moreover, their Alternative Dispute Resolution has been set for March 22 and a month later, the ex-couple is scheduled to appear in court.

