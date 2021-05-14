  1. Home
Bill Gates allegedly described marriage with Melinda French as ‘loveless’ while talking to his golf buddies

According to Page Six, Bill Gates is hiding out at a luxurious ultra-exclusive golf club in California. The philanthropist allegedly discussed his marriage issues with close friends at the golf club.
The news of Bill and Melinda Gates’ divorce after 27 years of marriage shocked the world. On May 3, the philanthropist couple said in a joint statement that they no longer believed they could ‘grow together’ and Melinda also mentioned in their divorce filings that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” According to what an insider told Page Six, Bill is hiding out at a luxurious ultra-exclusive golf club in California. As per the report, the multi-billionaire has been living in the restricted area for nearly three months.

Now, The New York Post reported that before the news of the couple’s divorce started circulating, Bill had already told his ‘golf buddies’ about their relationship issues. An insider told the outlet, "Bill did talk to his close friends on the golf course." Speaking about the nature of their married life, the source further alleged, “He told them a while back that the marriage was loveless, that it had been over for some time and they were living separate lives."

In a chat with Insider in 2019, Melinda had spoken about her marriage with Bill. She said that her husband encouraged her to grow in her professional life and called him "incredibly supportive." Melinda also added that every night they did the dishes together. However, numerous sources have given contradictory statements. As per the reports, the couple had been living separate lives before they announced their split. An insider told PEOPLE the couple wanted to wait until their youngest daughter turned 18 before making the news of their separation public.

