Bill Gates and Melinda Gates are officially divorced as per court documents; Details Inside

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates are officially divorced, revealed in the court documents obtained by People. The couple split after 27 years of marriage and were granted a divorce on Monday, by a King County judge. Among the major revelations made by the documents, it has been reported that Melinda will not be changing her name or receiving any spousal support following their split. The couple had announced their divorce in a joint statement in May stating, "We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives."

As per People, the court documents also reveal that neither person will pay spousal support although other financial details relating to their separation have not been included in publicly available documents. Ever since the powerhouse couple announced their separation, there have been several reports relating to their financial arrangements and how they plan to run their Bill and Melinda Gates foundation ahead.

Following the divorce announcement, several speculative reports surfaced relating to Bill Gates' conduct, alleging the reason for his separation from his wife of 27 years. Gates faced allegations of questionable workplace conduct at Microsoft although his spokesperson addressed these accusations as "untruths" in a comment to the New York Times.

While the duo had maintained that they will continue to have a working relationship going further, it was revealed by Mark Suzman, CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to People last month that as per an agreement between Bill and Melinda, it has been decided that Melinda will step down if, after two years, either she or Bill decides they cannot work together.

