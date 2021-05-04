Bill Gates and Melinda Gates' daughter REACTS to divorce: It's been a 'challenging stretch of time' for family

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates' eldest daughter Jennifer Gates broke her silence on her parents' shocking divorce in a heartbreaking Instagram Story.

While it's incredibly hard to fathom that after 27 years of marriage, Bill Gates and Melinda Gates have filed for divorce, their eldest daughter Jennifer Katharine Gates is breaking her silence on the heartbreaking announcement. Taking to Instagram Stories, Jennifer shared her honest thoughts about her parents' split. "Hi friends, By now, many of you have heard the news that my parents are separating. It's been a challenging stretch of time for our whole family," the 25-year-old equestrian began.

"I'm still learning how to best support my own process and emotions as well as family members at this time, and am grateful for the space to do so. I won't personally comment further on anything around the separation, but please know that your kind words and support mean the world to me," Jennifer penned before concluding, "Thank you for understanding our desire for privacy while we navigate the next phases of our lives. With love and respect, Jenn xx."

Check out Jennifer Gates' heartbreaking Instagram Story on her parents Bill Gates and Melinda Gates' shocking divorce below:

Were you shocked to hear about Bill Gates and Melinda Gates' divorce? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Amid shocking divorce, Melinda Gates refuses 'spousal support' from Bill Gates despite no prenuptial agreement

Besides Jennifer, Bill and Melinda are also parents to Rory John, 21, and Phoebe Adele, 18. In their joint statement, shared a few hours back on Instagram, the ex-couple made sure to mention their "three incredible children" as they wrote, "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives."

Credits :Jennifer Gates Instagram

Share your comment ×