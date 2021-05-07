Bill Gates and Melinda Gates Divorce: Here's when the estranged couple is scheduled to appear in court

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates, who filed for divorce this month, will have to wait until next year to appear in court for the legal proceedings.

Divorces have sadly become as common as weddings amidst public personalities with the latest victims being Bill Gates and Melinda Gates, who after 27 years of marriage made the heartbreaking decision to call it quits. In their joint Instagram statement, Bill and Melinda confessed that they "no longer believe" they "can grow together as a couple in this next phase of" their lives.

Given the heavy finances involved, Bill and Melinda's divorce will definitely be talked about for years to come. And it looks like the estranged couple has to wait until next year to appear in court. According to People, who had obtained Melinda's divorce petition filed in King County, Washington on May 3, April 2022 is the chosen month, when Bill and Melinda are scheduled to appear in court. Moreover, in March 2022, their Alternative Dispute Resolution date is set. Before appearing in court, Bill and Melinda's divorce case will be reviewed in September.

What was your initial reaction upon hearing about Bill Gates and Melinda Gates' divorce? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Bill & Melinda Gates’ breakup ‘not a friendly split’? Family ‘FURIOUS at Bill for various things’

As per recent developments, E! News revealed, via SEC filings obtained by them, that more than 14 million shares of the Canadian National Railway Company and 2.9 million shares of AutoNation, which is currently collectively worth more than USD 1.8 billion dollars in stocks, was transferred by Bill to Melinda.

Moreover, when it comes to Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill and Melinda will very much continue their work together as revealed by them in their joint statement announcing their separation. "...and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation," their statement read.

Share your comment ×