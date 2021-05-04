Bill Gates and Melinda Gates Divorce: A look back at the couple's life together in PHOTOS

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates filed for divorce after 27 years of marriage. We take a look at the couple's happier times together.

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates shocked the world as the couple known for their philanthropic work together headed for divorce after 27 years of marriage. In a statement released by the couple on social media, the duo said, "We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives." While Bill and Melinda are splitting up as a couple, they will continue to remain co-chairs and trustees of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates, 65, is the world’s fourth-richest person. Melinda Gates, 56, is a former Microsoft manager who has been a champion for the causes of global health and equality for women. The couple tied the knot in Hawaii in 1994 and share three children together. The two had met in New York in the 1980s, during Melinda’s initial days at Microsoft, and spoke to each other during an office dinner.

In Netflix's Inside Bill’s Brain documentary, we got a rare look at not only the couple's philanthropic work but also their relationship. It was in this film that Gates revealed how he weighed in on the decision to marry Melinda. Sharing the incident, Melinda said in the documentary, "his whiteboard had the pros and the cons of getting married." Further on, she had also spoken about Bill's hesitance to get married saying, "He [Bill Gates] wanted to be married, but he didn’t know whether he could actually commit to it and [run] Microsoft."

The otherwise private couple did fall for social conventions every now and hence on Valentine's Day 2020, Bill even shared a post wishing his wife and wrote, "I couldn’t ask for a better partner on this journey. Happy Valentine’s Day, @melindafrenchgates!"

As the couple split after 27 years of being together, we take a look at some of the best moments the duo spent together as a happy couple.

Here's a look at Bill and Melinda Gates' life in pictures:

Amid divorce, the ex-couple will continue to work together on Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which works on global health and development issues like improving sanitation systems and developing clean, affordable energy.

Bill and Melinda Gates' divorce is the second split to rock the business world after Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott's 2019 separation.

