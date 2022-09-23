Bill Gates and Melinda Gates reunite at their foundation's event a year after divorce

Despite their divorce, Bill Gates and Melinda Gates continue to put philanthropy first and hence the two recently reunited at an event as the former couple came together at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's 2022 Goalkeepers event in New York City on Tuesday and Wednesday which was an in-person event after two years since the pandemic.

The duo attended the Goalkeepers 2022 Global Goals Awards ceremony and also posed alongside the honorees -which included a climate change activist, a journalist, a nonprofit organizer and the president of the European Commission Prior to their appearance at the event, Melinda spoke to Bloomberg TV where she spoke about her working dynamic with ex-husband, Bill Gates.