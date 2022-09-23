Bill Gates and Melinda Gates reunite at their foundation's event a year after divorce
Bill Gates and Melinda Gates recently came together for their foundation's event in New York. The former couple had announced their divorce last year.
Despite their divorce, Bill Gates and Melinda Gates continue to put philanthropy first and hence the two recently reunited at an event as the former couple came together at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's 2022 Goalkeepers event in New York City on Tuesday and Wednesday which was an in-person event after two years since the pandemic.
The duo attended the Goalkeepers 2022 Global Goals Awards ceremony and also posed alongside the honorees -which included a climate change activist, a journalist, a nonprofit organizer and the president of the European Commission Prior to their appearance at the event, Melinda spoke to Bloomberg TV where she spoke about her working dynamic with ex-husband, Bill Gates.
Speaking about how the two have been collaborating for the foundation, she said, "We met for the first time with our board of trustees last week in person. What I think they would all tell you is that Bill and Melinda remain completely committed to this institution and to working effectively together. And that’s what we’re doing today."
Last year, the former couple left everyone surprised as they announced in early May that they decided to end their marriage after 27 years. The two had been married since January 1994 and also share three children together. Previously, the former couple also came together for their daughter Jennifer Gates' lavish wedding. Bill and Melinda's daughter tied the knot with Nayel Nassar, a fellow equestrian and Olympic athlete last October at their horse farm in Westchester, New York.
ALSO READ: Bill Gates says he would choose to marry Melinda Gates 'all over again' despite their divorce