Bill Gates breaks silence on his divorce & Jeffrey Epstein; Recalls time with late financier as ‘huge mistake’

After the dust from the media frenzy settled post his divorce, Bill Gates is finally breaking his silence on his relationship with the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. The 65-year-old tech billionaire recently appeared on CNN and chatted with Anderson Cooper about his divorce, Epstein and much more.

While chatting, Gates was asked about the stories related to Epstein which started making rounds during the news of his divorce with Melinda Gates. “It was a huge mistake to spend time with him, to give him the credibility of being there,” he said. “I had several dinners with him, you know, hoping that what he said about getting billions of philanthropy for global health through contacts that he had might emerge. When it looked like that wasn’t a real thing, that relationship ended,” he continued.

He also spoke about his divorce from Melinda Gates, and bullying accusations at Microsoft. “It’s a time of reflection, and at this point, I need to go forward. Within the family, we’ll heal the best that we can and learn from what’s happened,” he said, adding that he hoped he and his ex can work together on their foundation. “That would definitely be the best thing for the foundation. Melinda has incredible strengths that she brings that help the foundation be better,” he added.

