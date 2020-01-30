Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer engaged to Egyptian showjumper beau Nayel Nassar; Flaunts a HUGE engagement ring

Bill Gates's oldest daughter Jennifer Gates announces her engagement. She took to Instagram to confirm she is engaged to her Egyptian showjumper beau Nayel Nassar.

Bill Gates' beautiful daughter Jennifer Gates is officially taken. Jennifer confirmed that she is engaged to her boyfriend Nayel Nassar. The eldest daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates took to Instagram to share pictures from the surprise engagement proposal and boy, they look as romantic as it could. The proposal took place during a skiing trip the couple took recently. Not only did the 23-year-old announce her engagement through the social media platform, but she also gave a look at her massive engagement ring through her post.

Giving us a look at her sparkling diamond ring, Jennifer gushed about her fiance. She wrote, "Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over."

Nayel too shared a picture from their fairytale proposal and wrote, "SHE SAID YES!! I’m feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now. Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined..and so much more. I can’t wait to keep growing together through this journey called life, and I simply can’t imagine mine without you anymore. Love you more than you can possibly imagine, and thank you for making every single day feel like a dream to me. Here’s to forever!"

Check out the photos below:

Several international celebrities took to the comments section to congratulate the couple. The Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco wrote, "Oh em gee!!!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!"

